Pregnant with a Copper-T: What it could mean for you and baby

A Copper-T is believed to be one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, with a high success rate. However, no birth control method is completely foolproof, and in rare cases, pregnancy can occur even with the device in place.

So, what happens if you conceive while using a Copper-T? Does it automatically mean the pregnancy will be complicated?

According to Dr Pavana H.N., Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sector 48, Noida, the situation requires prompt medical attention, but a healthy pregnancy is still possible in many cases.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.