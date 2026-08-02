Pregnant with a Copper-T: What it could mean for you and baby

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A Copper-T is believed to be one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, with a high success rate. However, no birth control method is completely foolproof, and in rare cases, pregnancy can occur even with the device in place.
So, what happens if you conceive while using a Copper-T? Does it automatically mean the pregnancy will be complicated?
According to Dr Pavana H.N., Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sector 48, Noida, the situation requires prompt medical attention, but a healthy pregnancy is still possible in many cases.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Copper-T is more than 99% effective in preventing pregnancy, but no contraceptive method is 100% foolproof, so pregnancy can rarely occur if the device shifts or is expelled,” Dr Pavana clarifies.
A pregnancy with a Copper-T in place is very uncommon and should never be ignored. “It requires prompt medical evaluation.”
Dr Pavana explains that such a pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of miscarriage, infection of the uterus, and preterm birth, making “close monitoring by an obstetrician essential throughout the pregnancy.”
She adds that doctors also need to rule out an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus—most commonly in a fallopian tube. This is a medical emergency and requires immediate treatment.
Not always; it depends on the individual situation. “It depends on the position of the Copper-T and the pregnancy. If the strings are visible and removal is considered safe, doctors usually recommend removing it early to reduce complications. ” However, the decision should always be made by a doctor.
The good news is that conceiving with a Copper-T does not necessarily mean the pregnancy cannot continue normally.
“Many women go on to have healthy, full-term pregnancies, especially if the Copper-T is safely removed early and the pregnancy is closely monitored. Early antenatal care plays a key role in improving outcomes,” Dr Pavana assures.
If you have a Copper-T and suspect you may be pregnant, don’t delay taking a pregnancy test and contacting your doctor. Dr Pavana advises seeking urgent medical care if you experience:
These symptoms could signal an ectopic pregnancy or another serious complication and require immediate medical attention.
The key is not to panic, but don’t ignore it either. Although pregnancy with a Copper-T is rare, getting medical care as soon as you suspect you’re pregnant can help doctors identify potential complications early and give both you and your baby the best possible chance of a healthy outcome.