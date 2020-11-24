scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Pregnant Teejay Sidhu shares a note on her last trimester; check it out

"A little longer to go so I will have to manage. I keep telling myself I'm not the only one going through this, makes me feel a little bit better," said 40-year-old Teejay Sidhu

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 6:20:33 pm
teejay sidhu pregnancy, 30 weeks pregnancy, pregnant women and moods, karanvir bohra teejay sidhu, indianexpress,com, pregnancy precautions, indianexpress, teejay sidhu delivery, teejay sidhu 30 weeks pregnancy news,Teejay Sidhu is in her last trimester of pregnancy. (Source: Teejay Sidhu/Instagram)

Pregnancy is a journey which comes with its own sets of ups and downs, especially for a woman. Recently, model and actor Teejay Sidhu shared a hilarious yet significant post on what’s it like to be pregnant, adding how a few changes have become a constant at her “30-something weeks” pregnancy.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

The Santoshi Maa actor, who is in her last trimester of pregnancy, mentioned how even “little things” feel like a task alongside a photograph of an upside-down turtle.

“My life these days! Help! This is what pregnancy feels like at 30-something weeks! Little things like getting out of bed, getting up from a chair, tying your shoes all become a luxury,” shared 40-year-old Sidhu, who is already a mother to twins Bella and Vienna, with actor Karanvir Bohra.

“A little longer to go so I will have to manage. I keep telling myself I’m not the only one going through this, makes me feel a little bit better,” added Sidhu, who is in Canada for her delivery.

The third trimester lasts from week 27 to the end of the pregnancy. During this phase, a woman may experience more aches, pain, and swelling as she carries around her baby.

Here are some tips to have a healthy last trimester.

*Regular and timely check-ups with your physician.
*Get your flu vaccines.
*Maintain a high protein diet with adequate milk and milk products.
*Stay hydrated. Ensure a regular intake of fluids.
*Regular exercises including yoga.
*Moisturise the entire body as well as the abdomen to prevent stretch marks.
*Be ready for hospital transfer with travel bags.
*Be ready with emergency numbers.

