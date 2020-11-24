Pregnant Teejay Sidhu shares a note on her last trimester; check it out

Teejay Sidhu is in her last trimester of pregnancy. (Source: Teejay Sidhu/Instagram)

Pregnancy is a journey which comes with its own sets of ups and downs, especially for a woman. Recently, model and actor Teejay Sidhu shared a hilarious yet significant post on what’s it like to be pregnant, adding how a few changes have become a constant at her “30-something weeks” pregnancy.

The Santoshi Maa actor, who is in her last trimester of pregnancy, mentioned how even “little things” feel like a task alongside a photograph of an upside-down turtle.

“My life these days! Help! This is what pregnancy feels like at 30-something weeks! Little things like getting out of bed, getting up from a chair, tying your shoes all become a luxury,” shared 40-year-old Sidhu, who is already a mother to twins Bella and Vienna, with actor Karanvir Bohra.

“A little longer to go so I will have to manage. I keep telling myself I’m not the only one going through this, makes me feel a little bit better,” added Sidhu, who is in Canada for her delivery.

The third trimester lasts from week 27 to the end of the pregnancy. During this phase, a woman may experience more aches, pain, and swelling as she carries around her baby.

Here are some tips to have a healthy last trimester.

*Regular and timely check-ups with your physician.

*Get your flu vaccines.

*Maintain a high protein diet with adequate milk and milk products.

*Stay hydrated. Ensure a regular intake of fluids.

*Regular exercises including yoga.

*Moisturise the entire body as well as the abdomen to prevent stretch marks.

*Be ready for hospital transfer with travel bags.

*Be ready with emergency numbers.

