Pregnant Karishma Tanna’s moong dal sheera has a healthy twist

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Karishma Tanna recently had a conversation with her nutritionist, Shweta Shah, during which she agreed that she loved the latter’s suggestion of moong dal sheera for her cravings. “Moong dal sheera. Underrated, underestimated, and unfairly forgotten. I remember when I had given it to you, you had loved it,” recalled Shah.
She continued, “You can’t cancel such foods. They are intelligent foods.”
Tanna mentioned, “I had put almond milk in it because I love almond and oat milk. I had put jaggery powder in it. Milk replacement: I got almond milk.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said moong dal sheera can be a nutritious addition to a pregnancy diet when made thoughtfully. “Moong dal is naturally high in plant protein, folate, iron, fibre, and other nutrients that support the health of the mother and the baby’s growth. It is also easier to digest than many other legumes, making it a good choice for women who have digestive discomfort during pregnancy,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh said that using almond milk is an interesting option, but its nutritional value varies by brand. “Many almond milks available in stores are lower in protein than dairy milk. If the almond milk is fortified with calcium and vitamin D and is unsweetened, it can be suitable for women who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or prefer plant-based options. However, for those who can handle dairy, regular milk usually provides more protein and natural calcium, making it a better choice during pregnancy,” said Sheikh.
As with any traditional sweet, portion size is important. “Moong dal sheera is often made with large amounts of ghee and sugar, which can raise its calorie content significantly. Although pregnancy increases nutritional needs, it does not mean women should eat unlimited amounts of calorie-dense foods,” said Sheikh.
A healthier approach is to use moderate amounts of ghee, cut back on added sugar, and let the natural flavour of roasted moong dal and cardamom stand out. “Adding chopped nuts and seeds can boost the healthy fats and nutrients without relying on extra sweetness,” said Sheikh.
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Can this be eaten regularly during pregnancy?
Moong dal sheera can definitely be part of a balanced pregnancy diet, but it should be considered a wholesome snack or occasional breakfast rather than a daily dessert.
“Nutrition during pregnancy is all about variety. Including different sources of protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy, or fortified options, and healthy fats ensures that both the mother and baby receive a wide range of essential nutrients. While celebrity food choices can inspire, the best pregnancy diet should always fit an individual’s health needs, nutritional requirements, and any medical conditions like gestational diabetes or excessive weight gain,” said Sheikh.