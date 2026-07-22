Pregnant Karishma Tanna’s moong dal sheera has a healthy twist

Karishma Tanna recently had a conversation with her nutritionist, Shweta Shah, during which she agreed that she loved the latter’s suggestion of moong dal sheera for her cravings. “Moong dal sheera. Underrated, underestimated, and unfairly forgotten. I remember when I had given it to you, you had loved it,” recalled Shah.

She continued, “You can’t cancel such foods. They are intelligent foods.”

Tanna mentioned, “I had put almond milk in it because I love almond and oat milk. I had put jaggery powder in it. Milk replacement: I got almond milk.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.