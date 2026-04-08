Pregnant Divyanka Tripathi, who previously avoided milk and fruit, now craves for elaichi bananas: ‘Vivek ke favourite hain…’

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, 41, who is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, 41, recently shared a glimpse of her surprise baby shower on her YouTube channel. During the festivities, she confided in a friend about her cravings, and the friend offered her elaichi bananas—a popular, smaller variety of the common fruit. “Vivek ke favourite hai elaichi kele. Bhabhi, meri craving me elaichi kele bhi aagaye (I now crave for elaichi bananas). Very Jaat concept. I never used to drink milk or eat fruits. Now I eat bananas. I drink milk,” the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of this relatable moment, we asked how pregnancy may naturally lead to a shift in food preferences. “Many women who earlier avoided certain foods suddenly start craving them, and there’s actually a biological reason behind it. The body begins to demand nutrients it needs more of, and cravings often align with those requirements,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

Foods that may have been ignored earlier suddenly become important because they directly support both maternal health and fetal development. “Banana, for instance, is one of the simplest yet most effective additions during pregnancy. It provides quick energy, helps manage nausea in early pregnancy, supports digestion due to its fibre content, and contributes potassium, which can help with muscle cramps that many women experience,” said Goyal.

Her mention of avoiding milk earlier also highlights a broader issue. “Many women enter pregnancy with gaps in their daily nutrition, either due to preferences or lifestyle habits. Pregnancy often becomes a turning point where they start becoming more mindful about food choices, not just for themselves but for their baby,” shared Goyal.

Do you have elaichi banana? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you have elaichi banana? (Photo: AI Generated)

Adding milk to the routine further supports calcium and protein intake, both crucial for the baby’s bone development and the mother’s health.

What’s important to understand here is that such changes should ideally be gradual and well-planned. “Suddenly forcing foods like milk, especially if someone has intolerance or aversion, may not work. Instead, alternatives like curd, paneer, or fortified options can be introduced,” said Goyal.

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Pregnancy is not just about eating more, it’s about eating right. “Even small changes like adding a banana daily can contribute significantly when done consistently and mindfully,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.