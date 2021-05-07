Pregnancy diet: Would you like to try this ‘Green Goddess Smoothie’?

Pregnancy is a time when women need to take extra care of their health and diet and ensure the intake of nutritious foods and drinks. But we understand that having the same meal plan can get boring at times. So why not experiment a bit and whip up something which is delicious, easy to make, and extremely beneficial for health, especially for a pregnant woman and a new mother.

Pilates trainer Radhika Karle mentioned that a mother-to-be’s “healthy diet plan‘ can keep:

*digestion regular

*blood sugar within normal limits

*energy levels in check

“Experts recommend that a mother-to-be’s diet should include a variety of healthy foods and beverages to provide the important nutrients a baby needs for growth and development,” she mentioned.

Sharing a recipe for a healthy smoothie called ‘Green Goddess Smoothie’, she said, “Our quick, easy, and super power-packed smoothie is the perfect recipe for every pregnant woman. Fresh baby spinach, rich in iron, along with pineapple that is full of vitamin C, and good fats from the avocado make this an absolute essential part of a pregnancy meal plan.”

Here’s the recipe of the Green Goddess Smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup – Baby spinach, chopped

4 – Pineapple slices, chopped

¼ – Avocado

½ cup – Water

Method

Blend together in your cold-pressed juicer and drink right away.

