‘Can prediabetes cause both high and low blood sugar levels?’

Is prediabetes responsible for both high and low blood sugar levels? Answering this Quora query, Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said prediabetes usually leads to high blood sugar, but some people may also feel symptoms resembling low blood sugar. “This occurs because the body’s system for managing glucose is not working well. In the early stages of insulin resistance, the pancreas might release more insulin than needed after meals. This can cause a rapid drop in blood sugar levels a few hours later. While true low blood sugar is rare in prediabetes, blood sugar levels can still fluctuate,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why do some people with prediabetes feel shaky, weak, or dizzy after eating?

This is often linked to reactive hypoglycaemia. Dr Negalur said that after eating a carbohydrate-rich meal, the blood sugar levels rise quickly, triggering the body to release insulin. “Sometimes, this response is too strong, causing blood sugar to fall faster than expected. People may then experience symptoms such as shakiness, sweating, hunger, fatigue, irritability, trouble concentrating, or light-headedness. These symptoms should be taken seriously, especially if they happen often.”

Balanced meals are necessary (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Balanced meals are necessary (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How is this different from diabetes?

Prediabetes is a warning phase where blood sugar levels are above normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. At this stage, the body is already showing signs of insulin resistance. “Without lifestyle changes, many people with prediabetes may go on to develop Type 2 diabetes. The good news is that this stage allows for the possibility of reversing the trend through early action,” said Dr Negalur.

What are some signs that a person may have prediabetes?

Story continues below this ad

Prediabetes often develops without noticeable symptoms. However, some individuals might notice increased thirst, unusual fatigue, weight gain around the stomach, sugar cravings, frequent hunger, or changes in energy levels. “Because signs can be mild, regular health screenings are crucial, especially for those who are overweight, have a family history of diabetes, or lead a sedentary lifestyle,” said Dr Negalur.

Is there a link? (Photo: Quora) Is there a link? (Photo: Quora)

What can people do to keep their blood sugar stable?

The goal should be to avoid sharp increases and drops in blood sugar. “Eating well-balanced meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats, limiting sugary foods, staying active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep can greatly improve blood sugar control. Prediabetes should be seen as an early warning sign that offers a valuable opportunity to make changes before diabetes develops,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.