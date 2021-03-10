Some precautions and measures to take when heading for COVID vaccination

After vaccination, you may experience common side-effects such as pain, light fever, tiredness, etc., so drink plenty of fluids, apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

India has kick-started its vaccination drive for those over 60 years of age, and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities. If you are eligible and are looking to get vaccinated soon, Dr Kirti Sabnis, infectious disease specialist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan & Mulund, shares some precautionary measures and dos and don’ts that you can follow. Read on.

* Check the Aarogya Setu app or the COWIN website to identify the nearest vaccination center and register.

* For those in the 45-59 years bracket, carry your physician’s prescription to the vaccination center.

* Talk to your doctor about any possible interactions or allergies in advance.

* In correspondence with the date and time of your vaccination, reach the vaccination center.

* Follow the instructions by the vaccination center.

* Maintain a six-feet distance while standing/sitting as you await your turn.

* Avoid crowding, and cooperate with the authorities; their instructions will help you have a smooth vaccination experience.

* Always wear your mask, and carry a small bottle of hand sanitiser with you.

* Minor allergies are not contraindications for vaccination. If you have allergies, please confirm with your doctor prior to visiting the vaccination center.

After your first shot, self-care becomes crucial

* Vaccinated people should continue to wear masks, avoid meeting in large groups and indoor gatherings.

* Travelling to places where there’s no way to know if the people around you have been vaccinated, will continue to be risky.

* After vaccination, you may experience common side-effects such as pain, light fever, tiredness, etc., so drink plenty of fluids, apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site.

* Speak with your physician immediately, if you experience discomfort after taking the vaccine; upon their recommendation, you may take appropriate medication to tackle the discomfort.

* Eat nutritious food to improve your immunity.

* Ensure you get good sleep; avoid alcohol, smoking.

“Do not forget that getting vaccinated does mean the end of a pandemic. Continue following the social distancing norms and maintain all recommended precautions. Taking your vaccination is the best step towards fighting the pandemic,” says Dr Sabnis.

