Maximise your workouts with this easy, healthy snack

Make your energy last long during a workout by including coconut with jaggery in your pre-workout meal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While it is important to pay attention to what you eat after a workout, equal importance should be given to what you consume before a workout. This is where pre-workout snacks come into the picture. A good pre-workout snack should not only make you feel energised to go about your workout routine but also strengthen immunity and help recover after a good workout. While many people do opt for fruits or nuts before they begin their workout, you can also have an easy-to-make combination of grated coconut and jaggery powder to propel yourself for a great workout.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share a simple, cost-effective way to boost energy before a workout.

“A super-powerful nutritious snack or pre-workout snack,” he said while talking about how raw grated coconut and organic jaggery powder is considered a tropical medicine for cold, energy, immunity and recover post-surgery.

Ingredients

Raw grated coconut

Jaggery powder

Peanuts, if preferred

Method

In a bowl, add raw grated coconut and then jaggery powder. Mix. Can also add peanuts.

Know about these energy-boosting ingredients:

Coconut

Desiccated or grated coconut is a rich source of manganese and copper. You can reach your daily recommended intake by including it in your diet. The dietary fibre also ensures you keep fuller for longer and lends you energy for a good workout.

Jaggery

Try jaggery as a pre-workout snack with coconut. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Try jaggery as a pre-workout snack with coconut. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As a form of natural sugar, jaggery detoxes the blood and flushes out the toxins. Antioxidants and minerals like selenium and zinc are extremely helpful in keeping the energy levels up.

Peanuts

Since muscles use carbohydrates and fat as the main sources for cardio exercises, peanuts (or peanut butter) provide the fat.

