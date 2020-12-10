Pre-menstrual cramping? Try this effective kadha for relief

Get relief from pre- menstural cramps and bloating with this remedy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

PMS or pre-menstrual syndrome is quite common in women, with many experiencing symptoms like unbearable stomach and back pain and even mood swings. While PMS isn’t curable, some simple lifestyle changes are said to ease the symptoms immensely. Some of these changes include drinking plenty of fluids to reduce bloating, consuming a balanced diet, and adequate sleep to reduce fatigue and stress.

Besides these, some age-old remedies have also been considered effective.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared one such simple yet effective recipe.

Ingredients

Carom seeds

Jaggery

Water

Method

*Boil water and add carom seeds followed by some jaggery.

Benefits

Ajwain and gur kadha is a sure-shot way to get relief from pre-menstural cramps and bloating, mentioned Batra. It offers “instant relief”, she says.

*It is an excellent muscle relaxant which, when had on an empty stomach, can help you feel better in no time.

*It cures blockage in the menstrual cycle and helps in normal blood flow.

*It is best had in combination with jaggery to pacify the pungency.

*The seeds possess antibiotic and anesthetic properties that combat inflammation and soothe pain.

Besides these benefits, Batra also shared that carom seeds are from the same family as celery seeds and can help in halting premature greying of hair.

