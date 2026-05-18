Garlic has long been valued in traditional medicine, and some studies suggest it may help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation. So, can a pre-diabetic stop taking Metformin by eating garlic instead? Answering this Quora query, Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, dispelled the myth and said that garlic cannot replace metformin or any medication prescribed for pre-diabetes. “Pre-diabetes indicates the body is starting to face insulin resistance. While lifestyle changes like healthy eating, regular exercise, weight management, stress control, and proper sleep can improve blood sugar levels, depending on a single food like garlic is not safe or scientifically valid,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Notably, Metformin helps by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing hepatic glucose production. “Its effects are well-studied and monitored by medical professionals. Garlic might provide health benefits, but it does not have the same reliable impact.”

In fact, adding more garlic while “neglecting other lifestyle changes or stopping medication without guidance can delay proper treatment and increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes”.

Many people with pre-diabetes can reduce or even stop medication over time, but this typically results from lasting lifestyle changes, not from consuming one ‘superfood’. “A balanced diet with fibre, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins is much more effective than focusing on individual remedies,” said Dr Ghody.

Stop relying on one-stop measures (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Stop relying on one-stop measures (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is also a growing trend of promoting kitchen ingredients as “natural cures”. “People should be careful with these claims. Natural does not always mean effective or safe for everyone. Consuming excessive garlic may lead to acidity, bloating, interactions with blood thinners, or worsen gastric issues in some people,” said Dr Ghody.

Do not rely on supplementary methods (Photo: Quora) Do not rely on supplementary methods (Photo: Quora)

The best approach is personalised care. “If blood sugar levels improve through weight loss, exercise, and diet, a doctor may reconsider the need for medication. However, stopping metformin on your own and replacing it with garlic is not a good idea,” reiterated Dr Ghody.

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Think of garlic as a healthy addition to your meals, not a replacement for medical treatment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.