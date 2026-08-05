Ghajini, Lagaan actor Pradeep Rawat died after platelet count dropped to 6,000: Warning signs

Actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his roles in Ghajini and Lagaan, died at the age of 74 after a relapse of cancer. The actor, who had successfully battled stomach cancer four years earlier, was hospitalised in July this year for treatment for blood cancer. However, his platelet count dropped suddenly to 6000 per microliter, leading to his untimely death at a cancer speciality hospital in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, his manager Siddharth Tiwari told indianexpress.com.

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“Four years back, he had stomach cancer, which was cured. Till April this year, he was absolutely fine. In May, he had some discomfort, and he started losing a lot of weight. Then, again, we had tests which confirmed blood cancer this time. In July, on a gastroenterologist’s advice, he was admitted for 2-3 weeks in Kokilaben. He was then shifted to a cancer speciality hospital in Bhiwandi for about 10 days for treatment of blood cancer. Unfortunately, his platelet count dropped to 6,000 per microliter…very low. His white blood cells had shot up, and his immune system had become very weak, and he died,” Tiwari told indianexpress.com over the phone.