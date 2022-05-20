‘Was hard and I did not act fast enough’: Sameera Reddy on dealing with postpartum stress

Postpartum stress is a condition, which WebMD describes as “a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioral changes that happen in some women after giving birth”. Still, many women are not aware of the condition and its silent symptoms — making it a topic that needs to be addressed on a wider platform, feels Sameera Reddy. Taking a step in that direction, the mother-of-two recently opened up about her postpartum ordeal in an Instagram post during Mental Health Awareness Month observed annually in May.

“Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist. Mental health refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking, and behaviour such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, postpartum disorder (PPD) etc. For me, postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed,” she shared as she posted two pictures showing her at her “lowest”.

“The pictures I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important,” she added.

She also listed down some to-do measures that can help

*Take care of yourself and be aware of your emotional health.

*Listen without judgement.

*Share your story.

*Create a community that supports a safe space for healthy conversations.

*Try getting eight hours of sleep per night.

*Less screen time.

*Spend quiet time to reflect on what’s bothering you .

*Being mindful of what you eat.

*Exercising for 30-minutes.

*Journal your thoughts .

*Saying no to something you don’t want to do.

*Decluttering your space.

*Learning a new skill.

*Reach out to a friend, family, or seek professional help.

*Try holistic approach with natural therapy (I believe homeopathy really helped me), she said.

What are the symptoms?

“You will constantly feel low, irritated, frustrated, or even angry. You may feel that you don’t love the baby or may not care for the baby. Instead of being happy, you will be sad and fatigued after the baby’s birth,” said Dr Pratima Thamke, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Why does it happen?

The expert said one can feel stressed, anxious, or depressed regarding how to take care of the baby, and what to feed him/her. “Along with that, there will also be weight gain, the breasts will feel tighter as they will be filled with milk, making it uneasy. This is a normal process, but the swelling (engorgement) can be uncomfortable. However, know that it will improve as time passes,” she said.

“Additionally, constipation and hemorrhoids are also seen in some women, which can be bothersome. Hormonal changes can cause night-time sweating after having a baby, a shrinking uterus after giving birth can cause cramping. But again, the pain will reduce in time. Vaginal discharge is seen typically for two to four weeks after giving birth. This is how your body eliminates blood and tissue from your uterus. Wear sanitary napkins until the discharge stops. These are some of the problems that a new mother will have to deal with,” she described.

What can help?

Accepting that not all situations go according to plan and increasing resilience can help in adapting to the changes, said Dr Sonal Anand, psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

To deal with postpartum depression, you must seek help of a therapist or a psychologist,” said Dr Swati Gaikwad, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune.

“Asking for help should not be looked down upon. Prioritising sleep and self-care reduce stress. Meditation, and breathing practices can help too. Professional help must be sought whenever required,” Dr Anand added.

Eat a well-balanced diet, added Dr Thamke. “Try to avoid processed, junk, oily and canned food. Say no to pizza, pasta, Chinese food, bakery items, or sodas. It will be imperative for you to have a nutritious diet. So, include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, legumes, and lentils. Take vitamins and supplements as suggested by the doctor,” she added.

