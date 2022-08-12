Try these detox tips post Raksha Bandhan to boost your metabolism

Raksha Bandhan is a time when we gather with family and loved ones and indulge in high-calorie foods. People consume everything from namkeen to plates full of sweets, and appetisers.

As the Rakhi celebrations come to an end, it is time to return to your regular diet; consider starting a detox one. “Detoxifying aids in the removal of toxins absorbed from the calorie-laden foods consumed during Raksha Bandhan. It helps to boost your metabolism and improve your overall health,” said Dr Archana Batra, a dietician, and a certified diabetes educator.

She also listed a few tips that can help.

Sipping hot water

On occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, people may combine milk-based desserts such as kheer with salty meals. This tends to upset our digestion. Sipping hot water throughout the day aids in the elimination of toxins, excess fat, and sugar. Drink two to four litres of water per day to ensure a thorough detox.

Include more fibre

Fibre is a natural detoxifying agent, making it the ideal nutrient for your post-Rakhi cleanse. Consume cucumbers, carrots, salads, sprouts, and other green leafy vegetables to increase your fibre intake. You can also incorporate soaked walnuts and almonds into your diet, but only in small amounts. Green leafy and cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, broccoli, kale, spinach, and others, are high in antioxidants and can aid in the fight against inflammation. These vegetables aid in the reduction of bloating and cleansing of the digestive tract.

Time to detox post celebrations (Source: Express Archives) Time to detox post celebrations (Source: Express Archives)

Add antioxidants to your diet

Drink a cup of green tea or lemon chia water first thing in the morning because it contains polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. Epigallocatechin gallate, an antioxidant found in green tea, aids in the removal of impurities and toxins from the body. It is critical to keep cholesterol levels stable because it aids in weight maintenance and the prevention of heart disease.

Avoid processed foods

Processed foods are high in fat, sugar, hydrogenated oils, salt, and calories. To cleanse your system, stay away from them. Control your cravings for foods high in sugar, processed carbohydrates, and fats. Make healthier choices like brown rice, dal, and sautéed or steamed vegetables. With a little effort, you can eat foods that will keep you fuller for longer periods of time, such as rice.

Return to a regular sleeping schedule and begin exercising

Our sleep schedules are also disrupted during the festive days. So, to get back into a routine, start with a good 7-8-hour-long naps every day. A workout routine is also necessary for the post-Raksha Bandhan detox. You can perform simple cardio and stretching exercises for the first few days. Remember to begin with a healthy morning routine as well.

Consume probiotics

Curd acts as a probiotic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Curd acts as a probiotic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Include probiotic-rich foods in your diet, such as kefir, kimchi, yogurt, dhokla, and so on. They contain good bacteria and are beneficial to gut health, which can help you get back in shape quickly.

Cut sugar intake

You may have binged on kaju katli, ladoos, kheer, and other sugary treats, but it is now time to monitor your sugar intake. Reduce your sugar consumption for the next 2-3 weeks to help balance out the excess sugar consumed during festivals.

“Even though celebrating events is important, it’s also crucial to be aware of your body’s limitations. Make it a habit to detox yourself after every party or celebration,” said Dr Batra.

