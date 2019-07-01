Post menopause, pear-shaped women might be healthier than apple-shaped

Post menopause, a woman’s body undergoes a lot of changes. As per a recent study, being “pear-shaped” might be healthier than being “apple-shaped”. The study, quoted in a report in The New York Times states that even with normal body mass index, for women the location of fat might differ. Those who have more fat at around the waist, they are deemed as apple-shaped, while those who have more fat accumulated around the hips and legs are deemed as pear-shaped.

For the research, published in the European Heart Journal, 2,683 postmenopausal women were examined. All of them had normal body mass index and were followed for 18 years. Almost 291 instances of cardiovascular disease were recorded. It was found out, after adjusting for other factors, that body fat percentage or fat mass was not linked to a risk for cardiovascular disease.

However, the report states, “those in the highest one-quarter for per cent of fat around the waist, had a 91 per cent increased risk for coronary heart disease or stroke compared with those in the lowest one-quarter,” while “those in the highest one-quarter for leg fat mass had a 32 per cent reduced risk compared with those in the lowest.”

Needless to say, women who had lower percentages of leg fat and more percentages of waist fat were at risk three times more than those who had the opposite distribution.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know how to relocate fat from the belly to the legs. This is influenced by genetics. Exercise will help with weight loss, but we don’t know what kind of exercise would relocate body fat,” Qibin Qi, senior author and an associate professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine was quoted as saying.