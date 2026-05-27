Should you avoid cruises after recent hantavirus concerns? Experts answer

After the recent hantavirus concerns, should people avoid cruises altogether? This is what we asked experts who assured that there is “no reason for panic or for people to avoid cruise travel completely”. “Hantavirus infections are relatively uncommon and are primarily linked to exposure to infected rodents, their droppings, urine, or contaminated environments. Cruise ships generally follow strict sanitation and hygiene protocols,” said Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

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However, travellers should remain mindful about personal hygiene and overall infection prevention, especially in crowded travel settings where multiple illnesses can spread more easily, Dr Mule added.