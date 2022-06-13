Six best foods for lactating mothers

Not just during pregnancy, a healthy diet post-delivery is equally essential for new mothers. Having nutritious foods helps lactating mothers to regain strength while also being extremely beneficial for the newborn’s health, too. In a post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentioned the importance of such foods and shared some such foods that can be incorporated into a new mother’s diet for optimum nutrition.

“Lactating mothers must fuel their body with the best nutrient-rich foods so that the baby grows stronger, smarter, and healthier,” she said.

She listed down some foods that can help.

Papaya

Papaya is good for your immune system. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Papaya is good for your immune system. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Papaya contains vitamins which are very useful for breastfeeding mothers. It is a “super food” that can boost the quantity and quality of breast milk. Regular intake of papaya can work wonders for the digestive system. It also helps prevent cellulite development.

Dalia

Dalia is loaded with a range of health benefits. Made with broken wheat, dalia is easy to digest and is full of nutrition. It is high in fibre and is believed to be one of the best foods for boosting energy levels.

Banana

Banana comes with healthy carbohydrates and B vitamins. Rich in pectin, this super-energising fruit helps in moderating blood sugar levels and aids in gut health. It is a prebiotic that supplies food to good bacteria in the colon. The magnesium present in it helps in fighting postpartum depression and uplift the mood too.

Amaranth

It’s the ultimate all-in-one nutrition formula for new mothers. It can help in fighting hair loss post-delivery. It is a good source of iron, manganese, selenium, phosphorus, and copper that helps in regaining strength.

Soaked nuts

Have soaked almonds in the morning or cashews or peanuts as mid-meal. (Source: getty images) Have soaked almonds in the morning or cashews or peanuts as mid-meal. (Source: getty images)

Another powerhouse of nutrition, nuts are high in essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc as well as vitamins K and B. They’re also a healthy source of essential fatty acids and protein. Beyond their phenomenal nutritional makeup, nuts are regarded as lactogenic too.

Milk

Drinking milk while breastfeeding is a great choice, provided neither mother nor the baby is allergic. It boasts eight grams of protein, 50 per cent of your daily needs of vitamin B12, 25 per cent of your daily calcium needs and 15 per cent of your daily needs of potassium and vitamin D.

