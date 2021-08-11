scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read

Post-covid patients must go for cardiac screening every six months, say doctors

Covid has led to cardiac injury in people who were free of any heart disease earlier, said Dr Pramod Narkhede, cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Pune

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 10:00:50 am
cardiac screening, cardiac issues post covid, post covid heart health, indianexpress.com, heart health and covid, indianexpress, cardiac screening and covid, how to have a healthy heart,As the body’s immune system fights the virus, the inflammatory process destroys healthy tissues along with the heart. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Experts have noted a steep rise in the number of recovered Covid patients experiencing long-term heart problems such as “chest pain, sudden palpitation, heart attack, heart-swelling, heart failure, low pump capacity (low ejection fraction), and arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat)”. To keep the heart healthy, post-covid patients must go for regular cardiac screening after every six months, stick to a healthy diet, stay physically active, and take medication, they say.

“After getting infected with coronavirus, many patients encounter chest pain, myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), heart attack, heart failure, blood clotting, arrhythmia, and stroke. These problems may even be seen after many months of recovery. It was observed that 78 out of the 100 patients diagnosed with the infection reported symptoms of heart damage and inflammation,” says Dr Pramod Narkhede, cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Pune.

ALSO READ |‘Important to understand when inflammation is helping the body, and when it is causing difficulties’

As the body’s immune system fights the virus, the inflammatory process also ends up destroying healthy tissues. Covid has also led to cardiac injury in people who were free of any heart disease, they add.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Many people experience shortness of breath, chest pain or palpitations. Any of these problems could be related to the heart, but they could also be due to other factors, including the aftermath of being very ill, prolonged inactivity and spending weeks convalescing in bed. Around six out of 10 patients (who did not have pre-existing heart problems) seen in OPD are having post covid cardiac symptoms . The problems should be addressed and attended at the earliest. Those with pre-existing heart problems should be cautious and get regular medications and follow-ups done to prevent lethal complications,” Dr Narkhede adds.

cardiac arrest, indianexress.com, indianexpress, sushma swaraj, work, stress, heart attack, stroke, diabetes Cardiac arrest symptoms are immediate and drastic with sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing and loss of consciousness. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What can one do?

Dr Keerthi Prakash Kotla, consultant pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics, Pune says that cardiac tests to know the functioning of the heart should be undertaken at the earliest. “ECG, X-Ray chest, and lipid profile should be repeated after six months in high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension. These tests will help to determine whether there is any damage to the heart. Don’t forget to go for regular follow-ups, too,” she tells indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ |Here’s what increases the risk of cardiovascular disease in diabetics

How can one maintain heart health?

To keep your heart healthy, opt for a well-balanced diet consisting of all the essential nutrients. Avoid spicy, oily, canned, artificial sweeteners and processed flavours, or junk food. Manage your hypertension and cholesterol by regularly monitoring them. Exercise daily to maintain an optimum weight, and cut down on alcohol and smoking. Do not ignore any abnormal changes occurring in the body, and seek immediate medical attention, concludes Dr Kotla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art gallery
‘Intertwined Intelligences’: Art exhibition brings artificial intelligence and NFTs together

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X