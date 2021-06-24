Post-Covid hair fall: Expert suggests ways to tackle the problem

Hair loss is more commonly seen in patients "who have had viral infections, those who've gone through surgeries in the past, or those who suffer from acute stress". (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Post-Covid hair fall is real. A lot many people experience it, and even dermatologists say they have seen a surge in cases. If anything, it only adds to the stress, and more stress means more hair fall.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD dermatologist, tells indianexpress.com that it is extremely common to face hair fall issues after Covid. “In fact, 70 to 80 per cent of patients will definitely face the issue after they have been infected. Usually, it takes 2-4 months to settle, and this type of hair fall is called ‘telogen effluvium’,” she says.

What is telogen effluvium?

Dr Khare explains that it is more commonly seen in patients “who have had viral infections, those who’ve gone through surgeries in the past, or those who suffer from acute stress”.

“Covid causes a lot of acute stress, which leads to significant hair loss. Usually, our hair cycle has various phases and when our body undergoes some stress mechanism, our hair ends up in the resting stage and eventually after 2 to 3 months, it starts shedding off. This is the mechanism of telogen effluvium, and patients can suffer up to 4 months of hair loss.

“Usually the hair lost during Covid-19 settles after 4 to 5 months, but if it continues beyond 5 months, one should consider seeing a dermatologist,” the doctor says.

She shares a few tips and remedies for hair loss due to Covid, or telogen effluvium:

* Make sure your diet is nutritious and has a lot of protein. It is important to take micronutrients in your diet.

* Make sure you consume eggs, chicken, fish, green leafy vegetables, yogurt, soybean and paneer.

* Exercise helps with blood circulation. It secretes endorphins — happy hormones — which enhance hair regrowth in the body.

* It is advisable to take supplements especially after having a viral infection. There are many hair growth supplements available in the market which contain amino acids, antioxidants and multivitamins.

* There are botanical lotions like redensyl and lypsyl for mild, moderate to severe hair fall after Covid.

* If the patient is really worried, they can undergo treatments like therapy and hair growth boosters, which can help grow the hair faster.

