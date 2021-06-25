Superfoods you must include in your diet after Covid recovery to avoid complications

June 25, 2021 10:00:31 am
For many, Covid recovery is a long process. But even after that, it is necessary to maintain the body’s immunity levels to keep other health issues away. One of the best ways to do that is through a good diet and nutrition plan.
As per Ayurveda, a diet rich in nutritious food and simple ingredients that is not oily, spicy, or extremely sweet can help.
Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar agreed. “It is equally important to take care of your health (especially meals) post covid once you’ve tested negative in order to avoid/manage post-Covid complications,” she mentioned.
What to keep in mind?
*Eat only home-cooked, fresh and warm foods.
*Don’t eat raw foods as they’re difficult to digest.
*Avoid sweet fruits. Favour sour over sweet and make sure you eat fruits before 4 pm so you can digest them well.
*Drink herbal teas between meals.
*Favour light (easy to digest food) and also nourishing foods like khichdi with spices.
*Stay hydrated.
*Start with slow walks, mild stretching and continue with breathwork. Pranayamas are best to practice during and post covid. It helps improve immunity and keeps your oxygen levels optimum.
*Be grateful. Count your blessings.
“Don’t let the fear of post-covid complications get into your head,” said Dr Bhavsar.
Superfoods post covid
Lentil soup: Moong and moong dal gruel
Sattu: Energy drink/chilla/roti/ladoo
Sour fruits: Amla, pineapple, lemon, kiwi, berries, etc
Flours: Besan, ragi, jowar, barley
Vegetable soup: Moringa, tomatoes, garlic, spinach, fenugreek leaves, bottlegourd, seasonal vegetables
Herbal teas: Lemongrass, cinnamon, CCF- Coriander, cumin, fennel tea, ginger-lemon, mint, carom seeds
Spices: Ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cardamom, cumin, coriander, cloves, etc
Best to avoid: Raw food, sweet, oily, spicy, cold, packaged foods, maida (breads, pizza, cookies), leftovers
