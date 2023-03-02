If you experience negative feelings after consensual sex, here’s some help from experts

If you experience any sort of negative emotions such as sadness, anxiety, or restlessness at the end of a sexual activity, you may be having what is known as post-coital dysphoria, also known as “post-sex blues”. While the cause behind the same is still uncertain, Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, said that both males and females can experience post-coital dysphoria.

“It can cause feelings of discomfort after consensual sex. But, it is not the same as sexual dysfunctions, as even if the sexual activity is satisfying or pleasant, the person can feel extreme depression after the encounter,” she told indianexpress.com.

Highlighting the same, Dr Yuvraj Jadeja, a gynaecologist and IVF specialist, explained the potential causes of post-coital dysphoria in an Instagram post.

*Having a history of sexual abuse

*General anxiety and stress

*Postnatal depression

*Hormones fluctuations

*Your beliefs about sex

*Body image issues

*Relationship issues

“Scientists still are not certain why post-coital dysphoria happens,” he added, explaining that it is possible that a combination of factors is involved.

If you’re feeling anxious after sex, Dr Jadeja suggested the following methods:

There should be no hesitancy in seeking help for post-coital dysphoria.

*First, focus on inhaling and exhaling to slow down your thoughts.

*If your anxiety is making your thoughts race and you can’t stop it, try calming yourself by focusing on the present. For instance, you could start by naming 3 things that you see in front of you.

*Ask yourself grounding questions like:

-Am I safe?

-What is happening right now?

-What do I need right now?

At the same time, if your partner feels anxious after sex, here are steps you can take:

*Ask them if they want to talk about it. If they do, listen.

-If they ask for space, give it to them.

-You could follow up with them later that day or even in a few days.

-It’s important to let them know that you are there for them when they’re ready.

Concluding, Dr Varshney said, “There should be no hesitancy in seeking help for post-coital dysphoria. Certain sex and psychological therapies can help you overcome the situation,” adding that communicating with your partner about your needs and bringing in healthy lifestyle changes such as meditation and yoga can help relieve the symptoms.

