Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

August 10, 2022 12:57:11 pm
By: Anna Edney
An impurity called nitrosamine was found in some samples of the drug, which has the chemical name of sitagliptin, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. The agency said it was permitting Merck to continue to sell drugs containing sitagliptin with higher-than-allowed levels of nitrosamine in order to avoid shortages.
Merck confirmed in an email that it “recently detected a nitrosamine identified as NTTP in some batches of our sitagliptin-containing medicines.” The company is working with health authorities around the world and has put in place additional quality controls to make sure the drugs meet the FDA’s interim limits.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Subscriber Only Stories
Merck confirmed it found NTTP in three drugs that contain sitagliptin: Januvia, Janumet and Steglujan. Nitrosamine levels in a related extended-release therapy, Janumet XR, were too low to be measured, Merck said.
Januvia is Merck’s third best-selling drug with $3.3 billion in sales last year, according to Bloomberg data. Janumet had revenue of almost $2 billion last year.
Sitagliptin, used to control high blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes, is one in a string of medications found to be contaminated with nitrosamines since 2018. Another popular diabetes drug called metformin was among those affected, along with certain blood pressure pills and Pfizer Inc.’s smoking cessation drug, Chantix.
Four years ago, pharmaceutical companies discovered that some blood pressure pills were tainted with N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, kicking off a years-long examination of commonly used medicines that uncovered several instances of contamination. NDMA likely can increase the risk of cancer after prolonged exposure at the levels detected in the drugs.
Merck shares fell as much as 1.9% following news of the FDA statement, but recovered to gain 1.2% at the New York close.
The nitrosamine discovered in sitagliptin is called Nitroso-STG-19, or NTTP.
“Although there are no data available to directly evaluate the carcinogenic potential of NTTP, FDA used information available on closely related nitrosamine compounds to calculate lifetime exposure limits for NTTP,” the agency said.
The FDA allows 37 nanograms per day of nitrosamine in a drug, though it is allowing up to 246.7 nanograms in sitagliptin to avoid shortages. The agency said that its calculations show the difference in cancer risk is minimal.
“We remain confident in the safety, efficacy and quality of our sitagliptin-containing medicines,” Merck said. “No significant impact on supply of these medicines for patients is anticipated.”
The FDA recommended patients continue on their sitagliptin drugs until they talk to a health-care provider.
“FDA recommends prescribers continue to use sitagliptin when clinically appropriate to prevent a gap in patient treatment,” according to the agency.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Electricity Bill – promise, problemsPremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Oppo to launch ColorOS 13 on August 18: Here’s what we know so far
Pune RTI activist fights out ‘social boycott’ for not inviting village deity to daughter’s marriage
African-American man understands Malayalam spoken by his mother-in-law. Watch
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion after August 15
Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters
Russia launches Iranian satellite into space under shadow of Western concerns
Nitish Kumar wasn’t comfortable with BJP alliance, so he joined another: Prashant Kishor
Delhi: IPS officer Madhur Verma is new Anti-Corruption Branch head
‘I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is actually enjoyable for me’: Rahul Khanna
Chennai: Two men arrested for attempted sexual assault
Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds