Pope Leo XIV’s lung adenocarcinoma: Oncologist explains the cancer and its treatment

Pope Leo XIV, 71, diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer, has undergone “successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung“, the Vatican stated. The 71-year-old pontiff will remain in the hospital for about a week following the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

AP News reported that a Vatican medical bulletin confirmed the diagnosis, noting that “The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, while Leo remained in the operating room for about three hours. The Vatican said there were no complications.”

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