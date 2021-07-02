Popcorn vs makhana: Which is healthier?

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 3:30:50 pm
foxnuts vs popcorn, popcorn nutrition, foxnuts benefits, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, foxnuts nutrition profile, nmami agarwal, pooja makhija,Here's what you should be having for better nutritional benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Movie outings feel incomplete without a big tub of popcorn. However, did you know that instant popcorns can be easily replaced with a delectable alternative? The Indian makhana or foxnuts can be a healthy alternative. Here’s why.

“Makhana is an excellent source of several important nutrients and makes a great addition to a healthy, well-rounded diet. It contains a good amount of carbs in each serving and is also rich in several micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus,” mentioned nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in an Instagram post.

She went on to break down the nutrition profile of both.

Popcorn

Calories: 194kcal
Protein: 6g
Fibre: 7g

Agarwal shared that popcorn contains a high level of sodium that can cause increased blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Makhana

Calories: 180kcal
Protein: 9.7g
Fibre: 7g

According to Agarwal, foxnuts are a good source of protein and dietary fibre, and are low in saturated fat. They are also loaded with calcium which helps in strengthening teeth and bones.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija also recently took to Instagram and shared that “when compared to popcorn, foxnuts have 67 per cent less fat, 20 per cent less calories, 50 per cent more calories.”

What more?

They are rich in calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc.

They also delay ageing, fine lines because of the presence of L-isoaspartyl methyl transferase which is believed to repair damaged skin cells.

They are good for hair, too!

Try this easy recipe!

*Toss some foxnuts in a pan and sauté them with desi ghee.
*Add some pepper, chilies, peanuts, and a dash of Himalayan pink salt.

