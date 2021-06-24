Nutritionist busts protein myths; shares healthy ‘protein pizza’ recipe

There is a lot of confusion when it comes to including protein in one’s diet — from how much to have in a day to its source. To help you with the same, nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to bust some of these myths related to protein consumption.

The nutritionist demystified the fact that 73 per cent of Indians are deficient in protein and more than 90 per cent are unaware of its daily requirement.

What are proteins?

Proteins comprise a section of amino acid residues and differ from one another in terms of their amino acid sequencing. They are made up of biomolecules and macromolecules, and are important building blocks of bones, muscles, and ligaments. They help the body recover from scars by healing the repair tissues, and are a vital compound that carries oxygen throughout the body.

The nutritionist added that the majority of mothers (primary meal planners and providers) are muddled with so many myths regarding proteins.

– 72% believe proteins are difficult to digest. And thus must be avoided at night completely.

– 79% believe that protein is expensive to procure.

– And worse 85% feel that protein leads to weight gain and is important only for bodybuilders.

What is the fact?

*Proteins are crucial macronutrients and are important at all stages but especially in growth phases for children.

After highlighting the health benefits of protein, Pooja shared a healthy alternative for preparing everyone’s favourite pizza. Her ‘Protein Pizza’ recipe is rich in protein and accelerates digestion.

Ingredients

Overnight soaked green moong dal

Pizza sauce

Jalapeno

Olives

Mushrooms

Peppers

Cheese

Baking soda

Salt

Method

* Reduce the soaked moong dal to a fine paste. Let it cool

* Add salt and baking soda to the paste

* Now, spread the paste on a pan and toss both sides until fully cooked.

* After the moong dal base is cooked, spread pizza sauce and add toppings of your choice.

* Add the mushroom, bell pepper, cheese and olives on top of the base.

What is best is that the dish packs a protein intake of 15 grams. We totally recommend it!

