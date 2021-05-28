Pooja Batra shares how exercise can make your skin firm and supple

Collagen, a protein, is the major component of connective tissue that makes up different body parts like tendons, ligaments, muscles, and also skin.

According to medicalnewstoday.com, collagen helps form a fibrous network of cells known as fibroblasts upon which new cells can grow. It plays an important role in replacing and restoring dead cells. Some collagens also act as protective coverings for delicate organs like the kidneys.

Collagen production, however, may decline with age. Taking to social media, Virasat actor Pooja Batra also drew attention to the same. The 44-year-old wrote, “After mid-20s, your existing collagen breaks down, collagen production goes down, your body produces less and lower quality collagen.”

The rate of decline of collagen, however, can be slowed and even built back through exercise, Batra shared. “Exercise actually supports the production of collagen.”

She added, “Exercise indirectly builds skin thickness and helps collagen production by increasing blood flow, oxygen and nutrients to your skin. The boost in this protein helps to keep your skin firm, supple, and elastic.”

This has been corroborated by other experts as well. For instance, Amy Dixon, a Los Angeles–based exercise physiologist, told everydayhealth.com in a 2014 interview that exercise boosts the production of collagen, which, in turn, benefits the skin.

Studies have also shown that moderate to vigorous exercise results in visibly younger-looking skin since it helps reverse some of the skin cell changes like loss of elasticity.

