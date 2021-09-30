scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

From being a natural aphrodisiac to diabetes-friendly: Know the many benefits of pomegranate

An ayurvedic practitioner explains why pomegranates should be an essential part of your diet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 2:30:06 pm
pomegranate benefits, benefits of pomegranate, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, pomegranate benefits as per ayurveda, ayurveda and immunity,Here's why you should have pomegranate in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Pomegranate is known to be highly beneficial for one’s health and immunity. Which is why, it is not surprising that even Ayurveda recommends the red-coloured fruit in one’s diet for various reasons, including for shiny hair and flawless skin.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar, pomegranate offers several qualities of sweetness, sourness, and astringent together. She explained that while sweet pomegranate balances tridosha – vata, pitta and kapha, sour pomegranate balances vata and kapha and increases pitta.

“Pomegranate is one of my favourite fruits. It is loaded with lots of nutrients and antioxidants. It gives you flawless skin, shiny hair and healthy gut. Couldn’t ask for better,” she wrote on Instagram

*Relieves excessive thirst and burning sensation.
*Is a good natural aphrodisiac and improves sperm count and semen quality (shukrala).
*Can be digested easily (laghu).
*Has astringent taste which helps to relieve diarrhoea, IBS and ulcerative colitis.
*Improves intelligence, immunity and body strength (medha balakara).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Fight your sugar cravings with these healthy eats

*Good for heart. Reduces hypertension and cholesterol (hridya).
*It also has three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. Hence, it is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.
*Helps remove free radicals, protect cells from damage, and reduce inflammation.
*In addition to antioxidants, pomegranates are a source of fibre, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium. One pomegranate supplies one-quarter of a day’s worth of folate and one-third of your daily vitamin C.
*It helps reduce insulin resistance and lowers blood sugar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

No Time To Die, James Bond, No Time To Die, No Time To Die world premiere
World premiere of James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ was a fashionable affair; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement