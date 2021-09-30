From being a natural aphrodisiac to diabetes-friendly: Know the many benefits of pomegranate

Pomegranate is known to be highly beneficial for one’s health and immunity. Which is why, it is not surprising that even Ayurveda recommends the red-coloured fruit in one’s diet for various reasons, including for shiny hair and flawless skin.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar, pomegranate offers several qualities of sweetness, sourness, and astringent together. She explained that while sweet pomegranate balances tridosha – vata, pitta and kapha, sour pomegranate balances vata and kapha and increases pitta.

“Pomegranate is one of my favourite fruits. It is loaded with lots of nutrients and antioxidants. It gives you flawless skin, shiny hair and healthy gut. Couldn’t ask for better,” she wrote on Instagram

*Relieves excessive thirst and burning sensation.

*Is a good natural aphrodisiac and improves sperm count and semen quality (shukrala).

*Can be digested easily (laghu).

*Has astringent taste which helps to relieve diarrhoea, IBS and ulcerative colitis.

*Improves intelligence, immunity and body strength (medha balakara).

*Good for heart. Reduces hypertension and cholesterol (hridya).

*It also has three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. Hence, it is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.

*Helps remove free radicals, protect cells from damage, and reduce inflammation.

*In addition to antioxidants, pomegranates are a source of fibre, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium. One pomegranate supplies one-quarter of a day’s worth of folate and one-third of your daily vitamin C.

*It helps reduce insulin resistance and lowers blood sugar.

