Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month: What are some dos and don’ts for PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common condition, which entails irregular, scanty or non-existent periods and excessive amounts of ‘masculine’ hormones — hirsutism — resulting in excessive hair growth or increased testosterone.

According to integrative nutritionist and health coach Neha Ranglani, excessive weight can worsen PCOS, as it reduces insulin in the body that results in increased production of androgen, mostly testosterone, which can lead to increased facial hair and acne.

“Keeping your weight in control can decrease testosterone levels, increase ovulation frequency, and boost fertility,” she explains, adding that PCOS also increases risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to insulin resistance and high cholesterol levels.

While PCOS does not have a complete cure, its symptoms can be controlled with a healthy diet that includes green vegetables, nuts like almonds, fibre-rich foods and a balanced lifestyle, the expert says.

Here are some simple-yet-effective tips by Ranglani for managing PCOS; read on.

1. Pick the right foods for snacking

Insulin resistance is generally followed by intense carbohydrate cravings. It is important to keep healthy and wholesome foods handy, instead of eating fried, junk snacks like chips. Try eating almonds as they have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness. They are also a source of energy; research shows almonds — sources of protein and dietary fibre — can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes, and help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods.

2. Plan a balanced diet

* Foods that are a must have: High-fibre fruits and vegetables such as apples, bananas, cauliflower, broccoli, etc. Add chia seeds or sweet basil seeds (sabja) to your fruit milkshake or almond chips for a crunchy texture. Include leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage and lettuce in at least one meal. Eat one bowl of a variety of different sprouts, lentils and legumes. Substitute regular oil with olive oil and replace tea with green tea.

* Say bye to calorie packed foods: Avoid processed and packed foods as they have a high amount of preservatives and calories. Eliminate all beverages that have high sugar content, and bakery products like cakes and pastries. Put a full stop on all fast food. If possible, try to adapt yourself to a gluten-free diet at least until your PCOS is in control. Replace normal flour with almond flour.

3. Good night’s sleep

Lack of sleep can hamper the functions of every body part and cause mood swings. It may also elevate risk of diabetes, heart diseases, obesity and cause inflammation and worsen insulin resistance. It is important to maintain a healthy bed-time routine which gives you a minimum 7-8 hours of sleep. Avoid screen time just before bed and try to meditate for 15-20 minutes once you are up. Have healthy bedtime snacks like almonds to avoid mid-night hunger pangs.

4. Treat yourself on small achievements

Women with PCOS often experience low self-esteem, stress and eating disorders. It is important to treat yourself with patience and kindness. Try to make some time for your hobby or play a sport of your choice. Read a book in your free time or meet up with your friends. Keep yourself occupied instead of staying alone, Ranglani concludes.

