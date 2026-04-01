‘Raise your immunity’: Bhagyashree’s shares ultimate ‘pollution-proof’ diet hack

Rising pollution levels require a holistic approach to safeguard long-term health. Sure, air purifiers and masks can provide external protection, but a diet rich in vitamins and essential amino acids helps you remain protected internally. Bhagyashree recently shared amaranth leaves as the ultimate weapon for improving her immunity, and encouraged her audience to follow suit.

“Perfect solution to battling pollution… raise your immunity.😅😇Eating healthy is not an option, make it a lifehack you have to learn,” she noted in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Rashi Chowdhary, Founder & Chief Nutritionist, Nutrition In Sync, Dubai, elaborated that amaranth, known locally as chaulai or chandaliya, or laal saag, is one of the oldest cultivated plants on earth. The red variety has deep reddish-purple leaves and stems and is the more widely sold one in Maharashtra, Bengal, and South India. But the green variety (chandaliya or chaulai) is milder in colour and more common in North Indian cooking.

“A 100g serving delivers 97% of your daily Vitamin A requirement, 70% of Vitamin C, and 29% of iron. It’s also rich in Vitamin K, even more so than many leafy greens that regularly make their way into our Indian kitchens,” said Chowdhary.

Note the health benefits

“Unlike amarantha, most leafy greens are low in lysine, an essential amino acid the body cannot produce on its own. Lysine helps the body build collagen, improves calcium absorption, and plays an important role in keeping bones strong,” said Chowdhary, adding that it also provides methionine, another amino acid that vegetables rarely offer. Amaranth is also naturally rich in carotenoids and Vitamin A, nutrients that help support eye health and may lower the risk of common age-related issues, she added.

Pravalika Londe, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, added that these leaves help reduce inflammation in the body. “Pollution can cause irritation in the lungs and skin, and the antioxidants in amaranth leaves help reduce this oxidative damage. They also support healthy skin & hair due to its collagen repair function,” she shared.

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How can you incorporate it into your regular diet?

While Londe suggests having these leaves 2 to 3 times a week, Chowdhary recommends lightly sautéing with garlic, onion, and your usual spices. “Finish with a squeeze of lemon before serving. The lemon matters – Vitamin C dramatically improves iron absorption from plant sources,” she advised.

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Amaranth is one of those greens that quietly support the body at different stages of life. Chowdhary says that during pregnancy, its natural folate and iron content can be particularly helpful, as the body needs more of both in the early months. And for those dealing with anaemia, it makes for a very practical addition to everyday meals.

“Older adults benefit from the combination of Vitamin K and lysine, both of which play an important role in maintaining bone strength and supporting joint health. And for growing children, the amino acids present in amaranth help support steady growth and development,” she further added.

Points to note

Like most leafy vegetables, amaranth comes with a few small considerations. Chowdhary said that it naturally contains phytates and oxalates, plant compounds that can slightly affect how efficiently the body absorbs minerals like calcium and iron. Its oxalate content also means that very large daily portions may not be ideal for those who are prone to kidney stones.

And if you are taking blood-thinning medication such as warfarin, it’s worth remembering that amaranth is particularly rich in Vitamin K, which can influence how these medicines work, she added. In such cases, it is best to work closely with your nutritionist.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.