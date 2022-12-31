Police say Rishabh Pant apparently dozed off at the wheel; doctor shares pointers to keep in mind when driving

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant managed a narrow escape early Friday morning when the Mercedes Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee and caught fire. Pant, police said, lost control after he apparently dozed off at the wheel. He suffered injuries and is out of danger, doctors said.

As per the police, Pant was able to escape through the broken windscreen of his car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe. After being initially admitted to Saksham, a private hospital in Roorkee, the 25-year-old Pant, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi to surprise his mother for New Year, was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

He has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back, doctors said.

Fatigue is a major concern for both the health and safety of drivers. Studies have shown that driver fatigue is a major cause of road crashes. The lack of proper rest can also turn fatal. “Avoid driving alone (if possible). Even if 0.1 per cent doubtful about lack of sleep, absolutely avoid driving,” advised Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), more than 3.74 lakh people lost their lives due to accidents in 2020. A staggering 35 per cent, i.e. 1.31 lakh victims, were involved in road accidents.

Dr Kapoor also shared a few other tips that can help.

*Munching on the way can be beneficial. “Chewing gums work best for me. Coffee and water work too,” he told indianexpress.com.

*Follow the rules. Driving in your lane, following the traffic lights and keeping up with the speed limits always helps.

*Music – it can be a source of entertainment and keeps one engaged.

*Avoid glare. Use sunglasses during the daytime, especially if it’s bright and sunny.

Here are some more tips to drive safely according to transport.assam.gov.in,

*Before starting your journey, check your vehicle for any mechanical defects.

*Ensure that all occupants of a car are always wearing seat belts in a proper manner.

*Do not over speed; always keep specified speed limits in mind while driving.

*Never overtake a vehicle at narrow bridges, road corners or blind spots.

*Keep enough distance between you and the car in front of you.

*Never consume alcohol while driving.

*Do not use your mobile phone while you are driving.

*If you feel drowsy or tired after long driving, take a break at a roadside hotel or restaurant and refresh yourself.

*Be careful at railway crossings. As you come to a crossing, slow down your vehicle, listen and look both ways before crossing the track.

*While driving at night time, use the low beams of your headlights.

*Use your horns sparingly. Do not use horns near schools, hospitals and courts.

*While driving always be calm. Never try to be aggressive with other road users or drivers.

*Never overload your vehicle with goods or passengers.

*During nighttime driving, be extra careful and look out for pedestrians, cyclists, rickshaws and cattle lying in the middle of the road.

*During bad weather like a heavy storm, fog or rain, slow down your vehicle. If you don’t see well in the dark or through the heavy rain, stop the vehicle at roadside till the weather clears again.

*Avoid road rage. It is becoming a major cause of road accidents.

