Plus-size model Tess Holliday reveals she is suffering from anorexia

Tess Holliday took to Instagram and asked people to not speculate about her weight. (Source: Tess Holiday/Instagram)

American plus-size model and blogger Tess Holiday took to social media recently and wrote that she is suffering from anorexia. The 35-year-old make-up artist who has a staggering following on social media wrote, “I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.”

I’m anorexic & in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life & I am finally free — Tess H🍒lliday (@Tess_Holliday) May 1, 2021

It must be noted that anorexia, an eating disorder, is generally associated with those who weigh less. But, an article on Very Well Mind states it “can manifest in individuals at higher weights”. It consists of emotional trauma resulting from harbouring unrealistic standards of body image and a terrible fear of weight gain. A person suffering from anorexia nervosa will deliberately regulate their food intake to cope with emotional upheavals or just out of fear of gaining weight.

In another tweet, Holiday set the records straight for those questioning. “Not the ‘but your fat how are you anorexic’ comments. Y’all don’t know how science and body works huh. My technical diagnosis is anorexia nervosa and yes, I’m still not ashamed. I’m too damn happy for y’all to even come close to dimming my shine.”

Not the “but your fat how are you anorexic” comments. Y’all don’t know how science & body works huh. My technical diagnosis is anorexia nervosa & yes, I’m still not ashamed. I’m too damn happy for y’all to even come close to dimming my shine. — Tess H🍒lliday (@Tess_Holliday) May 2, 2021

A report in Medical News Today enlists its symptoms as: loss of muscle mass, exhaustion, dry skin, hair loss, irregular periods, insomnia among others.

Holiday also wrote on a long note on Instagram, elaborating further on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T E S S H🍒L L I D A Y (@tessholliday)

In another post she also wrote to stop speculating on her weight. “Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T E S S H🍒L L I D A Y (@tessholliday)

“When you equate weight loss with ‘health’ & place value & worth on someone’s size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… & that’s corny as hell,” she added.

