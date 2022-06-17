Plum: Here’s why you must eat this ‘nutrient-rich’ sweet and tangy fruit

It is advised to regularly consume seasonal fruits as they have numerous health benefits and offer protection against a host of seasonal ailments. And summer is especially known for its sweet and juicy produce. One such extremely loved and healthy summer fruit is the plum or aloo bukhara.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“Sweet, a bit tangy, covered in reddish-blue skin, plums are in season. Plums are known as aloo bukhara, and they are a nutrient-rich fruit option that provides a wide range of health benefits,” wrote nutritionist Lovneet Batra, sharing the many reasons why you must not miss out on eating this delicious fruit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Helps with constipation

Plums help relieve constipation and digestive issues as they “contain isatin and sorbitol”. “It also keeps the bowel healthy. Plums also contain a high amount of insoluble fibre, meaning it does not blend with water, thus preventing constipation by adding bulk to the stool,” she said.

Aids in lowering sugar levels

According to the nutritionist, plums have properties that may help in keeping blood sugar levels in control. “Despite being fairly high in carbs, plums do not appear to cause a substantial rise in blood sugar levels after they’re eaten. This is attributed to their potential to increase levels of adiponectin, a hormone that plays a role in blood sugar regulation. Additionally, the fibre in plums may be partly responsible for their effects on blood sugar.”

They help keep blood sugar in control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) They help keep blood sugar in control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Benefits heart health

Since they are a rich source of potassium, fluoride and iron, plums benefit heart health by controlling heart rate and blood pressure. This is because potassium is an “important component of cell and body fluids”.

Anti-cancer agents

“Plums are high in unique phytonutrients or their anti-cancer agents called neo chlorogenic and chlorogenic acid. These phenols are found to kill breast cancer cells, without harming healthy cells,” Batra said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!