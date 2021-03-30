‘Please get screened’: Late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward advocates for colon cancer awareness

This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages so you don’t have any time to waste, said Simone Ledward Boseman. (Source: FB)

Late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman raised awareness about cancer screening during the recently held NAACP Image Awards. While collecting an award on the late actor’s behalf, Simone expressed, “Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened.”

The Black Panther actor died in August 2020 at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.

“This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages so you don’t have any time to waste, even if you have no family history and even if you think that nothing is wrong,” she mentioned, while advocating for awareness, especially in Black communities.

She also informed the audience that the age for routine screening has “recently been lowered to 45,” before urging those 45 years of age or older to “please get screened”.

ALSO READ | Colorectal cancer: Everything you need to know

“And if you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs. Know the signs and know your body. Listen to your body.”

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 in August 2020. Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 in August 2020.

Boseman was awarded two NAACP Image Awards, for outstanding supporting actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods and outstanding actor in a motion picture for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle