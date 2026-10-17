Plant vs animal-based foods for sleep: It may come down to what’s on your plate

For those who struggle with sleep issues, what if the answer was not medication, but what you put on your plate? As people debate the power of plant- vs. animal-based diets for restful nights, we asked a health expert to settle the debate.

Sonal Chandalia, clinical nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says plant-based diets essentially include whole grains, pulses, beans, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Fresh food from these sources provides the soluble fibre, complex carbohydrates, protein, and heart-friendly fat needed to support the duration and quality of sleep.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.