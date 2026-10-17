Plant vs animal-based foods for sleep: It may come down to what’s on your plate

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For those who struggle with sleep issues, what if the answer was not medication, but what you put on your plate? As people debate the power of plant- vs. animal-based diets for restful nights, we asked a health expert to settle the debate.
Sonal Chandalia, clinical nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says plant-based diets essentially include whole grains, pulses, beans, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Fresh food from these sources provides the soluble fibre, complex carbohydrates, protein, and heart-friendly fat needed to support the duration and quality of sleep.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Plant-based foods contribute neurotransmitter precursors of tryptophan and serotonin, which your body uses to make melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep-cycle regulation. Plant-based fresh food is rich in certain minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which regulate muscle movement,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, it provides a variety of anti-inflammatory micronutrients that promote restful sleep. “If the plant-based food is digestively acceptable, it is light, especially as an evening meal and would help maintain gut health and promote good quality sleep,” she shares further.
So, are animal-based foods absolute no-gos?
Chadha says animal-based foods also contain an appropriate amount of protein, especially eggs, skim milk, and lean meats, and adequately provide the precursors of neurotransmitters that control the sleep cycle.
“Yet, one has to be mindful of the fat content of the animal food to ensure it is not rich and heavy, as it would take a long time to digest. High-protein and high-fat foods can add to the digestive load and prevent the metabolism from resting. Hence, consuming such food early is preferable,” she points out.
Overall, Chadha says that it depends on the combination of the meals, whether plant- or animal-based, if they provide the right quantity and quality of complex carbohydrate, protein, fat and fibre. “This determines the level of satiety and ease of digestion, which in turn decides the ease of sleep,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.