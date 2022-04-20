scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Vegan diet: Healthy plant-based protein sources you can try

"Nuts are a well-known source of plant-based protein which can be added to a high protein vegan diet," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 3:00:58 pm
Vegan sources of protein, plant-based sources of protein, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, rashi chowdhury, chia seeds, pista, vegan protein,Ensure your diet is full of the required amount of protein. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is widely believed that there are not enough protein sources for those on a vegetarian and vegan diet. But that may not be the case. To help you with some healthy sources of plant-based proteins, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to list out a few foods that can easily be incorporated in one’s daily diet.

“A common concern about vegetarian and vegan diets is that they may lack sufficient protein. If so, these options can be used as a guide for anyone interested in incorporating more plant-based proteins into their diet,” Batra captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Here are some sources:

Amaranth: Amaranth is a pseudocereal that’s a complete source of protein. It is aso an excellent source of manganese, magnesium phosphorus, and iron.

– Five grams of protein per serving

quinoa Quinoa is a rich source of protein (Source: Pixabay)

Quinoa: Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is mostly considered as pseudocereals. These seeds are known to be rich in fibre and one of the few foods known to have complete 22 amino acids. Thus, quinoa is also considered a complete source of protein.

– Five grams of protein per serving

Soybeans: Soybeans or soya beans are the highest consumed food, and for a good reason. They contain a significant amount of protein and provide all nine essential amino acids. Tofu, tempeh, and edamame all originate from soybeans.

– 6.48 grams of protein per serving

Hempseeds: Hempseeds aren’t as well-known as other seeds that are protein powerhouses. Hempseeds contain high levels of magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc, and selenium. They’re also a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in the ratio considered optimal for human health.

– Five grams of protein per 2 tbsp serving

Buckwheat (kuttu ka atta): Buckwheat is another pseudocereal that’s a plant-based source of complete protein. It is also a good source of many essential minerals, including phosphorus, manganese, copper, magnesium, and iron.

– Six grams of protein per serving

health, immunity-boosting foods, nutritional diet, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, amla, honey benefits, amla benefits, turmeric benefits, green tea benefits, spirulina benefits, Spirulina, a blue-green algae that is available in the form of powder, capsule and tonic, can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Spirulina with nuts: This blue-green algae is one of the best vegan protein sources. In addition to being a source of complete protein, spirulina is rich in antioxidants and a good source of several B vitamins, copper, and iron.

– Eight grams of protein per two tablespoons

“Nuts are a well-known source of plant-based protein which can be added to a high protein vegan diet,” she said.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

