Three plant-based milks you can try making at home

Plant-based milks are rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in cholesterol. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Plant-based milks are rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in cholesterol. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

People who are lactose intolerant are usually asked to switch to plant-based milk. But even fitness enthusiasts prefer plant-based milk over cow’s milk as it is low in fats. It is also the choice of people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Plant-based milk is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in cholesterol. It is also advised to people who have a slow digestive system. So considering its many benefits, it can be a healthy alternative during the current lockdown period as you may run out of milk at home on a given day.

Here’s how you can make three different types of plant-based milk at home

Oat milk benefits

* It is a great source of vitamin B.

* It also helps lower blood cholesterol in some cases.

* It is a good source of fibre.

Coconut milk benefits

* It aids in weight loss.

* It contains a good amount of antioxidants.

* It also balances electrolytes.

* It prevents heart diseases in some cases.

* It strengthens the immune system.

* It also prevents anaemia in some cases.

* It is common in south Indian and Thai cuisine as the curries get their creaminess from coconut milk.

Cashew milk benefits

* Contains healthy fats and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

* Boosts overall health.

* Also helps aid blood clotting in some cases.

* It improves blood sugar control in some cases.

* Help reduce bloating.

Would you like to try?

