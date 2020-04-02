Three plant-based milks you can try making at home

People who are lactose intolerant are usually asked to switch to plant-based milk. But even fitness enthusiasts prefer plant-based milk over cow’s milk as it is low in fats. It is also the choice of people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Plant-based milk is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in cholesterol. It is also advised to people who have a slow digestive system. So considering its many benefits, it can be a healthy alternative during the current lockdown period as you may run out of milk at home on a given day.
Here’s how you can make three different types of plant-based milk at home
Oat milk benefits
* It is a great source of vitamin B.
* It also helps lower blood cholesterol in some cases.
* It is a good source of fibre.
Coconut milk benefits
* It aids in weight loss.
* It contains a good amount of antioxidants.
* It also balances electrolytes.
* It prevents heart diseases in some cases.
* It strengthens the immune system.
* It also prevents anaemia in some cases.
* It is common in south Indian and Thai cuisine as the curries get their creaminess from coconut milk.
Cashew milk benefits
* Contains healthy fats and a variety of vitamins and minerals.
* Boosts overall health.
* Also helps aid blood clotting in some cases.
* It improves blood sugar control in some cases.
* Help reduce bloating.
Would you like to try?
