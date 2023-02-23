Pizza on your weight loss journey — yea or nay?

Maintaining a calorie deficit — which means consuming fewer calories than your body burns — becomes extremely important when trying to lose weight. As such, many people give up on certain foods while trying to shed extra kilos. So, does our favourite dish — the pizza — fall on this list, too?

According to nutritionist Aanchal Sogani, pizza can be included in your weight loss diet, but you need to be mindful of portion sizes and the frequency of consumption. “One way to do this is to choose a smaller size of pizza or share it with someone else,” Sogani shared. Another way to make pizza a part of a weight loss diet, according to Sogani, is to choose healthier ingredients, like whole wheat crust instead of a white flour crust, which can provide more fibre and nutrients.

“Also, adding lots of vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomatoes can further increase the nutrient density of the pizza while keeping the calorie count low,” she wore on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal sogani (@aanchal.sogani.fitness)

How much to have?

It is important to keep in mind that a pizza should be “consumed in moderation”, and not as the mainstay of your diet. “Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is essential for weight loss,” said Sogani.

Additionally, incorporating regular exercise into your routine can help you burn calories and reach your weight loss goals. “When combined with a healthy diet, exercise can help you lose weight and keep it off over the long term,” said Sogani.

Dt Aarti Nath, clinical dietician and nutritionist, Paras Hospital Udaipur agreed and stressed on the need to practice portion control.

“A pizza made with fresh ingredients rather than prepared mixes is a healthier option. When you make pizza with fresh ingredients, you can substitute your one regular meal with pizza. Adding nutrient-rich toppings or choosing whole-grain crusts can make your pizza healthier, whether it is baked at home or in a restaurant,” Nath told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick recipe for a healthy, moonglet pizza from Chef Meghna Kamdar.

Ingredients

*1 cup moong dal (yellow lentils, soaked for 3-4 hours)

*2 green chillies

*Salt as per taste

*1 tsp + 1/2 tsp more oil

*2 finely chopped garlic cloves

*Tomato puree (5-6 tomatoes blanched, peeled and churned in a mixer)

*1 tsp mix of herbs (alternatively oregano or pizza seasonings can be used)

*1/2 tsp chilli flakes

*1 tbsp tomato ketchup

*1 tsp fruit salt

*Finely chopped onion and capsicum

*Boiled sweetcorn

*Pizza seasonings

*Grated cheese

Advertisement

Also Read | Worried about calories in pizza? Try this healthier version

Method

*In a mixer jar, take 1 cup moong dal (soaked for 3-4 hours) and add green chillies, salt to taste and make a fine batter

*Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl

*Now, put the pan on heat to make pizza puree

*Pour oil and add finely chopped garlic cloves, tomato puree, mix herbs, chilli flakes, tomato ketchup, salt and give a good mix

*Now, cover the pan with a lid and cook for 7-8 minutes on medium heat

*Next, add fruit salt, mix it well and let’s quickly start making moonglet

*Heat the pan, add 1/2 tsp oil and wipe it with a tissue

*Pour batter and spread it around

*Drizzle a little bit of oil on it

*Once cooked, flip the pizza and spread pizza puree on it

*Now add some finely chopped onion, capsicum, and boiled sweetcorn

*Sprinkle pizza seasonings and add grated cheese

*Cover the lid until cheese melts and the base turns little crisp

*Take it on a serving plate

*Cut into triangles and top with basil leaves

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!