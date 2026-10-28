Piyush Goyal calls Ladakh’s sea buckthorn ‘a golden treasure of India’s natural heritage’; know benefits, uses

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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently highlighted Ladakh’s GI-tagged sea buckthorn, calling it a “golden treasure of India’s natural heritage”. Found in the high-altitude terrain of Nubra Valley, at around 12,000 feet, the bright orange berry is known as ‘Ladakh Gold’ and has drawn attention for its rich nutritional profile.
A video shared alongside Goyal’s post claims that the fruit contains 10 times more vitamin C than lemons. But what makes sea buckthorn stand out, what are its potential health benefits, and how can you include this tangy berry in your diet?
Is sea buckthorn richer in vitamin C than lemons?
Sea buckthorn is known for its high vitamin C content, which can exceed that of lemons several times over, depending on the variety and processing methods. However, the claim that it contains 10 times more vitamin C should not be treated as a universal fact.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains that seabuckthorn’s nutritional content varies with growing conditions, ripeness, and processing.
“Lemons do offer a good and inexpensive source of vitamin C and are easier to incorporate into ordinary meals,” she says.
Both fruits can contribute to a balanced diet, with vitamin C supporting normal immune function and helping the body absorb iron from plant-based foods. Sea buckthorn also contains natural sugars, dietary fibre and healthy fats in its seeds and pulp, making its nutritional profile more varied than its vitamin C content alone suggests.
Ladakh’s GOLD 🏔️🧡
GI-tagged Seabuckthorn of Ladakh is a remarkable gift of nature, known for its exceptional vitamin content and rich nutritional profile.
A golden treasure of India’s natural heritage, empowering local livelihoods and advancing global wellness. https://t.co/RsNIznGzyP
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 20, 2026
What other nutrients does sea buckthorn contain?
Beyond vitamin C, sea buckthorn contains carotenoids, vitamin E, flavonoids and other plant compounds with antioxidant properties. Its berries and oil also contain different types of fatty acids.
According to Sheikh, these nutrients can help protect cells against oxidative stress, support normal immune function and contribute to skin health.
“Carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, are beneficial for eye health, and vitamin E acts to protect cell membranes,” she explains.
How can you include sea buckthorn in your diet?
Sheikh recommends choosing products with minimal added sugar. Sweetened juices, in particular, can increase your overall sugar intake.
It is also important to remember that sea buckthorn supplements and oils are not nutritionally equivalent to the whole fruit. Their nutrient composition can differ considerably depending on how they are made, she adds.
Are there any side effects or precautions?
“The acidity present in sea buckthorn may lead to discomfort in individuals who are susceptible to acid reflux or have a sensitive stomach,” says Sheikh. Some products may also cause digestive discomfort.
People taking blood-thinning or blood pressure medication, or those managing diabetes, should consult their doctor before using concentrated sea buckthorn supplements because of possible interactions. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also seek medical advice before taking supplements.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.