Piyush Goyal calls Ladakh’s sea buckthorn ‘a golden treasure of India’s natural heritage’; know benefits, uses

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently highlighted Ladakh’s GI-tagged sea buckthorn, calling it a “golden treasure of India’s natural heritage”. Found in the high-altitude terrain of Nubra Valley, at around 12,000 feet, the bright orange berry is known as ‘Ladakh Gold’ and has drawn attention for its rich nutritional profile.

A video shared alongside Goyal’s post claims that the fruit contains 10 times more vitamin C than lemons. But what makes sea buckthorn stand out, what are its potential health benefits, and how can you include this tangy berry in your diet?

Is sea buckthorn richer in vitamin C than lemons?

Sea buckthorn is known for its high vitamin C content, which can exceed that of lemons several times over, depending on the variety and processing methods. However, the claim that it contains 10 times more vitamin C should not be treated as a universal fact.