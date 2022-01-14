From fighting inflammation to increasing fat breakdown: The many health benefits of pineapples

Sweet and savoury, pineapple is a delicious tropical fruit. From smoothies and yoghurt to ice creams and cakes — this versatile fruit adds flavour to a number of recipes.

But, did you know that apart from being a tasty fruit it also has a host of health benefits? Wellness coach and author Deanne Panday, recently, took to Instagram to share the many benefits of this humble fruit.

“Stand tall like a pineapple, be sweet on the inside but have pointy defenses,” she captioned the post.

Elucidating the multiple ways of enjoying this flavourful delicacy, she wrote, “There are plenty of ways to enjoy this juicy yellow fruit. You can grill its slices and serve them with meat or as a tasty side, or you can toss frozen chunks into a smoothie. You can also snack on bite-sized pieces.”

“Pineapple shines because it offers calcium, manganese and vitamin C,” she said. According to nutritionists, A cup of pineapple contains 79 mg of vitamin C. It is also a good source of calcium and potassium.

Further, Panday added that pineapple juice may help decrease fat formation and increase fat breakdown. Earlier, celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel had shared that the presence of bromelain enzyme in pineapples helps with a lot of digestive issues.

“Pineapple contains bromelain, which is a mix of enzymes that studies show can reduce inflammation and nasal swelling,” the wellness coach added. It also speeds up the healing process of wounds and burns due to the presence of this enzyme.

Craving something sweet but afraid of weight gain? Consume pineapples! According to Panday, “Pineapple is lower in calories than other sweet treats. So, if you enjoy a serving of pineapple versus an ice cream cone for your nightly dessert, you may consume fewer calories and, in turn, lose weight”.

Also, it doesn’t include saturated fats and trans fats, making it a healthy treat. Apart from being a rich source of important vitamins and minerals, it also contains antioxidants like phenolic acids and flavonoids.

“Antioxidants are compounds in food that may help fight inflammation and free radicals in the body. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as pineapple, can help reduce the amount of inflammation in the body,” she said.

