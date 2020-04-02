Pilates reduces blood pressure, improves cardiovascular health in obese women: Study

Mat Pilates can prevent hypertension in young obese women, says study. (Source: Getty Images) Mat Pilates can prevent hypertension in young obese women, says study. (Source: Getty Images)

Mat Pilates could improve the cardiovascular health of young obese women, a new study suggests.

Mat Pilates is a strengthening exercise that works on your core muscles, apart from your arms and legs. It includes a range of exercises performed on a mat and can be modified for any age, body type or fitness level, according to pilatesanytime.com.

Mat Pilates is quite popular among fitness enthusiasts including celebrities like Beyonce and Emma Stone. A lot of B-town celebrities also swear by Pilates, from Deepika Padukone to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Researchers studied young obese women, between ages 19-17, with elevated blood pressure and body mass index between 30-40kg/m2 through 12 weeks of pilates. The women were non-smokers and did not have chronic diseases, and practised less than 90 minutes of regular exercise every week.

For the study, the women were made to practise one-hour of exercise three times per week, divided into initial warm up and stretch (10 mins), general pilates workout (40 mins) and a cool down (10 min). The training increased over the 12 weeks, under the supervision of a certified instructor.

Read| Simple, affordable lifestyle changes to prevent cardiovascular diseases

The study found a significant reduction in arterial stiffness and blood pressure, including central aortic pressure.

“Our findings provide evidence that Mat Pilates benefit cardiovascular health by decreasing blood pressure, arterial stiffness, and body fatness in young obese women with elevated blood pressure,” the researchers were quoted as saying.

“Because adherence to traditional exercise (both aerobic and resistance) is low in obese individuals, Mat Pilates Training might prove an effective exercise alternative for the prevention of hypertension and cardiovascular events in young obese adults,” they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd