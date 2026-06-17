‘Physiotherapy was very painful’: Sonu Nigam opens up on health scare, spine specialist explains

Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he has been dealing with a painful health condition ahead of a live performance in Mumbai.

Sharing a video on social media, the singer said, “My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines.”

Sonu also spoke about how difficult the treatment process has been so far. “Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said.

Despite the discomfort, the singer assured fans that he would still perform. His comments have also sparked curiosity about a condition many people have heard of but may not fully understand: What exactly is a pinched nerve?