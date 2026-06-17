‘Physiotherapy was very painful’: Sonu Nigam opens up on health scare, spine specialist explains

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Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he has been dealing with a painful health condition ahead of a live performance in Mumbai.
Sharing a video on social media, the singer said, “My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines.”
Sonu also spoke about how difficult the treatment process has been so far. “Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said.
Despite the discomfort, the singer assured fans that he would still perform. His comments have also sparked curiosity about a condition many people have heard of but may not fully understand: What exactly is a pinched nerve?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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“A pinched nerve occurs when a nerve is compressed or irritated by surrounding structures, such as a slipped disc, bone spur, or swollen tissue,” explains Dr Harshal Bamb, Senior Consultant, Spine Surgery, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel.
This pressure can interfere with normal nerve function and cause pain, tingling, numbness, or weakness. Depending on the affected nerve, symptoms may be felt in the neck, back, arms, or legs.
According to Dr Bamb, the most common causes of a pinched nerve include slipped or herniated discs, age-related wear and tear of the spine, bone spurs, and spinal arthritis. Poor posture, repetitive movements, obesity, prolonged sitting, and even sudden strain or injuries can also increase pressure on the nerves and trigger nerve compression.
Many people assume a pinched nerve is a minor issue, but experts say it can significantly affect daily life.
“A pinched nerve can become severe enough to interfere with daily activities such as walking, sleeping, sitting, working, or even simple movements,” says Dr Bamb.
The pain may also be accompanied by numbness, tingling, or muscle weakness. If symptoms persist or worsen, timely medical evaluation is important to prevent long-term nerve damage.
Many people undergoing treatment for a pinched nerve report discomfort during physiotherapy, something Sonu Nigam also mentioned in his video.
“Some discomfort during the initial stages of physiotherapy is common because the affected nerve and surrounding muscles may already be inflamed, stiff, or highly sensitive,” explains Dr Bamb.
Gentle stretching and strengthening exercises can temporarily trigger symptoms as the body adapts to movement. However, severe or worsening pain should not be ignored and should be discussed with the treating physiotherapist or spine specialist.
The good news is that most pinched nerves are treatable.
“Most pinched nerves are treatable, and many patients improve with rest, activity modification, physiotherapy, medications, and posture correction,” Dr Bamb assures. In cases where symptoms are severe or do not respond to conservative treatment, targeted injections or surgery may be considered.
Recovery can range from a few weeks to several months, depending on the cause and severity of the nerve compression.
Dr Bamb advises that nerve pain should be evaluated if it persists for more than a few weeks, keeps recurring, or starts affecting sleep, work, mobility, or daily activities.
“Immediate medical attention is needed if there is significant weakness, loss of sensation, difficulty walking, or loss of bladder or bowel control,” Dr Bamb cautions, while explaining that these symptoms may indicate serious nerve compression requiring urgent treatment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.