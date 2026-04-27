Physician says this one morning habit change boosted his energy all day: ‘What I noticed was that…’

Morning fatigue is often brushed off as a normal part of modern life. Dr Anshul Gupta, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician, recently shared how a single change in his morning habit significantly altered how he felt throughout the day. In a recent Instagram post, he said, “I was feeling low in energy, and I made just one change that literally shot up my energy.” That change, he explained, was simple but counterintuitive for many: “The change was that I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach in the morning.”

Dr Gupta noticed immediate differences after delaying his coffee intake. “Instantly, I started drinking my coffee 60 minutes after I woke up, along with my breakfast. What I noticed was that my anxiety levels decreased, my brain focus improved, and my energy improved dramatically,” he said.

Encouraging others to test the habit for themselves, he added, “So try this for seven days, drinking your coffee 60 minutes after you wake up with your breakfast and see how you feel.”

But what happens in the body when coffee is consumed on an empty stomach?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “When you drink coffee first thing in the morning without food, your stomach gets a double hit—extra acid from the coffee and a rush of caffeine that hits your bloodstream fast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshul Gupta MD, IFMCP (@anshulguptamd)

She adds, “This can make you feel jittery, anxious, or even shaky, and some people experience heartburn or stomach discomfort. The quick caffeine boost might feel like energy, but it’s often followed by a crash, and it can mess with your focus and mood.”

Is delaying coffee beneficial for everyone?

According to Malhotra, waiting “90 minutes to 2 hours after waking before your first coffee can help your body use its natural energy hormones (like cortisol) more efficiently.”

Many people find that this reduces jitters and afternoon crashes, making their energy more stable. “However, if you’re used to a lot of caffeine, your body might not respond as dramatically. People with digestive issues, anxiety, or trouble sleeping often notice the biggest improvements,” suggests the expert.

Other small morning habits that can meaningfully influence energy levels throughout the day

Malhotra states, “Simple habits like drinking water/morning tonics like zeera ajwain water, turmeric lemon water, cucumber mint juice, amla shot, saffron water with ghee, getting some sunlight, and eating a balanced breakfast, moving your body gently, and taking a few mindful breaths can set the tone for your day.”

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These habits help keep your blood sugar and energy steady, and they support your mental clarity and mood.

“Many people don’t realise that starting your day with a small, balanced snack—like a handful of nuts or a piece of fruit—before coffee can help buffer the caffeine rush and protect your stomach. This little trick can reduce acidity, prevent energy crashes, and make your coffee experience smoother and more sustainable,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.