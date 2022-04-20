scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
‘It is definitely a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot’: Chhavi Mittal says ahead of surgery for breast cancer

The actor, who is trying to embrace this setback in her life positively, said she wants to "share this journey with everybody, whatever way it turns out"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 2:10:21 pm
Chhavi Mittal, Chhavi Mittal breast cancer, Chhavi Mittal breast cancer awareness, Chhavi Mittal breast cancer journey, Chhavi Mittal health, indian express newsThe actor said that in her case, there has been no family history of breast cancer. (Photo: Instagram/@chhavihussein)

Post her breast cancer diagnosis, Chhavi Mittal has been updating her well-wishers on social media about tests and treatment, and also her state of mind.

The actor shared that it was after a gym injury — for which they had to visit a doctor — that they found a lump in one of her breasts. Her posts on Instagram have since been largely positive and informative.

Chhavi Mittal educates people on what not to say to a cancer patient: 'You're lucky, some have it bad'

Ahead of her surgery, the 41-year-old uploaded a video on YouTube, in which she was seen having fun with her family at their farm. “There are some things in life that are beyond our control. But, I think that even when we don’t have a choice, we always have two choices: one is to face it happily, and the other is to sulk. I have chosen to face it [breast cancer] happily and as positively as I can,” she said.

Speaking about the outpour of messages that came her way ever since she made her breast cancer known, Mittal said, “I got a lot of calls, good wishes, prayers… It gives me a lot of strength and I want to share this journey with everybody, whatever way it turns out. If I can inspire even a single person then I would love to do that.”

Breast cancer survivor Shormistha Mukherjee on embracing the disease instead of fighting it

While she got visibly emotional while talking about it, she had a message for other women fighting cancer: “It is not important to show strength all the time. Everyone has their weak moments…there’s nothing wrong in feeling bad about yourself [for] a moment. Nothing wrong in wondering why it happened [to me] despite leading a good life…”

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

The actor also said that in her case, there has been no family history of breast cancer. “It is definitely a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot. I don’t want to make it an emotional struggle, so I smile and try to be as strong as I can.”

The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

