‘It is definitely a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot’: Chhavi Mittal says ahead of surgery for breast cancer

Post her breast cancer diagnosis, Chhavi Mittal has been updating her well-wishers on social media about tests and treatment, and also her state of mind.

The actor shared that it was after a gym injury — for which they had to visit a doctor — that they found a lump in one of her breasts. Her posts on Instagram have since been largely positive and informative.

Ahead of her surgery, the 41-year-old uploaded a video on YouTube, in which she was seen having fun with her family at their farm. “There are some things in life that are beyond our control. But, I think that even when we don’t have a choice, we always have two choices: one is to face it happily, and the other is to sulk. I have chosen to face it [breast cancer] happily and as positively as I can,” she said.

Speaking about the outpour of messages that came her way ever since she made her breast cancer known, Mittal said, “I got a lot of calls, good wishes, prayers… It gives me a lot of strength and I want to share this journey with everybody, whatever way it turns out. If I can inspire even a single person then I would love to do that.”

While she got visibly emotional while talking about it, she had a message for other women fighting cancer: “It is not important to show strength all the time. Everyone has their weak moments…there’s nothing wrong in feeling bad about yourself [for] a moment. Nothing wrong in wondering why it happened [to me] despite leading a good life…”

The actor also said that in her case, there has been no family history of breast cancer. “It is definitely a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot. I don’t want to make it an emotional struggle, so I smile and try to be as strong as I can.”

