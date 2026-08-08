Don’t board your next flight without these 5 health essentials

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Whether it’s a toothbrush, a makeup essential, or an adapter plug, creating a checklist in advance helps you avoid the rush and last-minute travel disasters. Pharmacist and digital creator Geeta took to Instagram to share her “ultimate unsexy flight health kit“, and we are taking notes. Indianexpress.com reached out to experts to understand the relevance and benefits of each item mentioned in her list:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shama Kovale, Consultant ENT Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explained that nasal sprays contain active ingredients such as xylometazoline or oxymetazoline that work by constricting swollen blood vessels in the nasal passages, providing rapid relief from congestion. Saline nasal sprays, on the other hand, are the safest option. They help keep the nasal passages moist, prevent crusting, and are generally free of significant side effects.
To combat dryness, Dr Kovale recommended using lubricating eye drops regularly, especially if you spend a lot of time in front of screens or in dry environments like flights.
“When it comes to sunscreen, SPF 50 means protection against harmful UV rays, which are the primary cause of premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin cancers. Remember to moisturise your skin before you board your flight. The air inside planes is drying and can damage your skin,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. While travelling, you may be outdoors more often, so don’t forget to re-apply your sunscreen every few hours.
Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that wearing compression socks during flights, especially long-haul journeys, can be highly beneficial for certain travellers. These special socks are made to gently squeeze your legs, helping your blood flow better and keeping your legs from feeling tired or swollen,” he said.
According to him, a big reason to wear compression socks on flights is to lower the risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)—a condition where blood clots form in deep veins, usually in the legs, because of sitting too long. As Dr Singla puts it, “Compression socks help maintain proper blood flow, significantly lowering this risk.”
Electrolytes are essential minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium that carry an electrical charge when dissolved in water and keep your body running smoothly. “They help perform various bodily functions, such as moving nutrients into cells, removing waste products from cells, helping rebuild damaged tissues, balancing the body’s pH levels, and regulating the function of the nervous, muscular, heart, and brain,” said the doctor.
For those who experience dizziness or fatigue due to low blood pressure, he mentioned that sodium plays a key role. However, it’s important to avoid going overboard. Always check with a healthcare professional before making changes.
Keep a separate carry-on bag with all your essentials close to your body at all times: important documents, medications, a change of clothes, electronics, chargers, and snacks. For international trips, passports, visas, and travel insurance documents should be easily accessible at all times.