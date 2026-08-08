Don’t board your next flight without these 5 health essentials

Whether it’s a toothbrush, a makeup essential, or an adapter plug, creating a checklist in advance helps you avoid the rush and last-minute travel disasters. Pharmacist and digital creator Geeta took to Instagram to share her “ultimate unsexy flight health kit“, and we are taking notes. Indianexpress.com reached out to experts to understand the relevance and benefits of each item mentioned in her list:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Nasal Spray

Dr Shama Kovale, Consultant ENT Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explained that nasal sprays contain active ingredients such as xylometazoline or oxymetazoline that work by constricting swollen blood vessels in the nasal passages, providing rapid relief from congestion. Saline nasal sprays, on the other hand, are the safest option. They help keep the nasal passages moist, prevent crusting, and are generally free of significant side effects.