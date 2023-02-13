This rare condition can cause sudden and frequent genital arousal in women

A couple of years back, Nora (name changed), a Dalhousie University student, was reported to have experienced “orgasm after orgasm — about one every five minutes” on her flight to Calgary from Halifax. “It was rather painful, trying not to have big ones, trying not to move or alert the people sitting next to me,” she told Vice. Earlier, The Sun talked about Kim Ramsey, a 46-year-old British woman, who was reported to experience 100 orgasms a day.

These women suffered from persistent genital arousal disorder, a rare medical condition that is characterised by sudden and frequent genital arousal, which is not resolved by orgasm. “It is not associated with desire. It is different from hypersexuality where there is excessive desire. PGAD can be triggered by sexual and nonsexual stimuli. It causes stress and can lead to depression. It is also known as restless genital syndrome. PGAD doesn’t resolve completely with one or more orgasms,” Dr V Surya Prakash, Consultant Urologist, Laparoscopic, Robotic & Transplant Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said.

Agreeing, Dr Sreeharsha Harinatha, Additional Director, Urology, Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology, Andrology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “Sexual arousal is usually associated with pleasure, but with PGAD, one experiences arousal in the form of unwanted physical sensations in the genitals. These sensations cannot be controlled once they begin nor can be relieved through orgasms.”

It is mostly seen in women; the male counterpart of PGAD is priapism.

What is the cause?

According to Dr Prakash, PGAD can be triggered by certain neurological diseases, brain injury, pelvic pathology, nerve hypersensitivity, pelvic congestion, and stress.

The causes of PGAD are uncertain, Dr Harinatha added. “However, they may be related to blood vessels and blood flow, nerves or behavioural health issues. In addition, certain medications may even trigger or worsen PGAD.”

Symptoms

The experts said that PGAD can manifest itself in the form of these symptoms:

Advertisement

It can be triggered by multiple factors (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It can be triggered by multiple factors (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Pain in your genital region, particularly the clitoris

*Shallow, quick breathing

*Muscular spasms all throughout your body

*Tingling sensation in the clitoris

*Contractions in the vagina

*Lubrication of the vagina

*Unpredictable orgasms

“One may experience orgasms that don’t help in fighting the symptoms, or one may experience momentary relief through an orgasm only to have the symptoms return,” Dr Harinatha said.

How to prevent and treat?

Advertisement

It can be managed with the help of the following ways, Dr Prakash shared.

*Psycho-education

*Distraction techniques

*Eliminating the triggers

*Supportive therapy.

“The treatment for PGAD is subjective. The condition is rare so research is still in progress. It is advisable to consult a doctor who can recommend ways to manage symptoms or who can connect one with an expert,” Dr Harinatha concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!