This is why you may feel heavy, bloated, uncomfortable, and acidic after meals

Often, after a meal, we feel that we’ve eaten too much, or that something we ate probably did not suit us. While it is common to feel so after enjoying a hearty meal, if it happens regularly, or after every meal, you might have a problem that needs to be addressed by a medical expert.

That is exactly what Manpreet Kalra, a hormone balance and gut health dietitian, pointed out in an Instagram post, highlighting that this feeling of acidity, heaviness, and discomfort can happen due to low gut mobility. “The mobility of food in the gut happens due to peristaltic movement, which impacts the digestion of our food,” she captioned the post.

Explaining further, Dr Ruchi Soni, diet and nutrition expert at ToneOP, told indianexpress.com, “The wave-like movement of the muscles that line your digestive canal (or the movement of food through your digestive tract) is known as peristalsis. It starts in your throat and travels through your esophagus, stomach, and intestines as you digest. These muscle spasms propel food and fluids ahead until they escape through your anus or urethra.”

She added that peristalsis is responsible for carrying food and fluids through the digestive system and helps in digestion. As a result, it is essential in both “absorbing and excreting food”. “It is beneficial to digestive health because it flows slowly but steadily, breaking down food and allowing your body to digest and absorb nutrients. Peristalsis is also important for the timely removal of accumulated germs and waste materials. Other digestive functions begin to break down if peristalsis does not allow enough time for digestion or takes too long to evacuate the tract,” she continued.

What are the symptoms of a sluggish peristaltic movement?



According to Dr Soni, when peristalsis is unable to routinely clean away accumulated waste and germs, it results in constipation and bacterial overgrowth. It can cause “uncomfortable bowel movements, abdominal bloating and pain, as well as nausea and vomiting”, she said, adding that reduced peristalsis is also known as hypomotility or hypoperistalsis.

What can you do to improve it?

A sedentary lifestyle might impede peristalsis. Exercise daily to keep your body active and energetic. Cut out on foods that are tough to digest, such as processed foods, and limit consumption of dairy foods. Instead of cow milk switch to almond or soy milk. Consume more fibre-rich foods & ample water to aid your digestive track, advised Dr Soni.

Manpreet, too shared some tips to improve the peristaltic movement of the gut:

1) Sit upright or in sukhasana while having meals (This improves digestion, boosts bowel movements and improves blood circulation)

2) Have meals at the same time on a daily basis. (This aids digestion as digestive fibre is high at that time)

3) Have regular bowel movements (regularises peristaltic movements and improves digestion)

4) Have fennel ajwain tea (reduces inflammation in bowels and boosts digestion)

5) Add heeng during meal preparations (reduces bloating, gas, and maintains regular bowel movement in the body)

6) Start your day with coriander seeds water (promotes digestion by secreting digestive enzymes)

7) Have 1 tsp psyllium husk a day (provides fibre and helps in smooth bowel movements)

8) Have salad once a day in your meal (improves digestion)

9) Walk daily for 30-45 minutes to improve mobility

Raw foods and vegetables help increase the peristaltic movement of the gut. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Raw foods and vegetables help increase the peristaltic movement of the gut. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Do any foods also help improve the peristaltic movement?

“Yes, fibre-rich foods, particularly raw diet foods like vegetable and fruit salads, can aid and increase peristaltic movement. Maintain a 40-60 ratio, i.e. your diet should include 40 per cent cooked food and 60 per cent raw stuff. You can eat fruit salad for breakfast, vegetable salad for lunch, sautéed vegetables, vegetable salad, or sprouted salad for dinner. Remember to drink plenty of water to assist your intestines to absorb these fiber-rich foods. Pre-and pro-biotic meals can also aid in the growth of beneficial bacteria in the stomach. Curd or pharmaceutical-based pro-biotic drinks or supplements can also be beneficial. Foods that have a low impact on the digestive tract and actually improve peristaltic activity and gut health include detox juices such as green juices and vitamin vitamin c rich juice, amla juice orange juices,” Dr Soni said.

Keep these hacks in mind whenever you’re feeling constipated, bloated, nauseous or feel like you have acidity.

