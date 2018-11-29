From ginger tea to salmon: Foods that can help deal with menstrual cramps

Most women complain about menstrual cramps. During periods, the muscles in the womb contract and relax to help shed built-up lining. It is when these muscles work that people suffer from cramp attacks.

For some people, periods cause a lot of mood swings, bloating, stress, pain, and even dizziness and diarrhea. If you are someone who suffers from heavy bleeding and pain around the lower back, stomach and thighs, instead of popping in pills to ease your pain, try out these foods you can easily find in your kitchen, that might help relieve menstrual pains. They are natural, safe and effective.

Ginger

Sipping on fresh ginger tea may help to ease painful abdominal cramp. Not only that, ginger also helps in reducing bloating and gives a warm, fuzzy feeling that can easily elevate your mood.

Almonds

Rich in magnesium, almonds help alleviate cravings for chocolates and other junk foods. It is also rich in protein and fibre and will help in fighting bloating and uneasiness.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in vitamin B6 and provide a healthy dose of potassium, which can help relieve your bloating and cramping symptoms.

Salmon

Being rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, it helps relieve periods discomfort. Fishes like salmon or mackerel contain wonderful anti-inflammatory fats and can reduce periods pain to quite an extent.

Leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli are high in anti-cramping mineral magnesium and also contain vitamins A, C, B6 and E, calcium and potassium – nutrients that have all been shown to help alleviate PMS symptoms.

The next time you suffer from periods pain, try to include these foods in your diet.