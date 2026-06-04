‘Periods at the age of 7 are not normal’: Gynaecologists explain precocious puberty

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An Instagram video featuring obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Chandni Sehgal discussing early periods in young girls has drawn attention to an important medical concern, precocious puberty. “7 साल की बच्ची को Periods ? इसे Normal समझकर Ignore मत कीजिए ! As gynaecologists, we often emphasise that precocious puberty refers to early activation of puberty leading to breast development, pubic hair, or menstruation before 8 years of age in girls,” the caption reads.
While puberty is a natural phase of development, menstruation beginning as early as seven years old may require medical evaluation.
According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, menstruation at such a young age is usually linked to precocious puberty, a condition where the body begins maturing earlier than expected.
“Having a period at the age of 7 is not considered normal and is typically regarded as a sign of precocious puberty,” says Dr Bajaj. “While some children naturally develop earlier than others, all cases of early puberty should be medically assessed to identify possible underlying causes and to support the child’s physical and emotional well-being.”
Precocious puberty refers to puberty that starts before the age of 8 in girls and before 9 in boys. During this phase, the body begins producing sex hormones earlier than usual, leading to physical changes associated with adolescence.
Dr Bajaj explains that early menstruation is often not the first sign parents notice.
“Parents should look for breast development before the age of 8, rapid height growth, pubic or underarm hair, acne, body odour, mood changes, or vaginal bleeding,” she says.
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If a child experiencing early puberty also complains of headaches, vision problems, or neurological symptoms, parents should seek medical help immediately, warns Dr Bajaj.
She explains that untreated precocious puberty can have long-term consequences. “Without proper assessment and treatment, early puberty may affect bone development, reduce final adult height, and create emotional and psychological stress for the child,” she says.
Children who mature too early may also struggle socially, particularly if they are unable to understand or cope with bodily changes at a young age, she adds.
Dr Bajaj says hormonal abnormalities are among the most common triggers. “Precocious puberty may result from hormone-related issues, ovarian or adrenal gland disorders, thyroid abnormalities, brain-related conditions, obesity, or, in rare cases, tumours,” she explains.
“Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals, processed foods, increasing childhood obesity, and substances that mimic hormones are all being studied as possible contributors,” says Dr Bajaj. However, she notes that not every child with early puberty has a serious illness.
“In many cases, no exact underlying reason is identified, but medical evaluation remains important to rule out significant health concerns,” she adds.
Dr Bajaj stresses that parents should approach the issue calmly and supportively. “It is important not to panic, but also not to ignore the signs. Early intervention can make a major difference in a child’s long-term health and emotional confidence,” she says.