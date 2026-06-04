‘Periods at the age of 7 are not normal’: Gynaecologists explain precocious puberty

Can you get periods at 7? (Photo: Magnific)

An Instagram video featuring obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Chandni Sehgal discussing early periods in young girls has drawn attention to an important medical concern, precocious puberty. “7 साल की बच्ची को Periods ? इसे Normal समझकर Ignore मत कीजिए ! As gynaecologists, we often emphasise that precocious puberty refers to early activation of puberty leading to breast development, pubic hair, or menstruation before 8 years of age in girls,” the caption reads.

While puberty is a natural phase of development, menstruation beginning as early as seven years old may require medical evaluation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, menstruation at such a young age is usually linked to precocious puberty, a condition where the body begins maturing earlier than expected.