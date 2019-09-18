Menstrual cramps? These tips from nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar could provide relief

Periods can be an extremely difficult time for a menstruating woman as they often cause body pain, nausea, diarrohea, headaches and cramps that can last up to three days. Menstrual cramps are also known as dysmenorrhea and cause throbbing, cramping pain in the lower abdomen. Some women also experience irregular menstrual cycles that likely happens due to lifestyle changes, erratic work hours or/and environmental factors. Missing periods (amenorrhea), especially for three or more months in one go, when one is not pregnant is also a rising concern and requires a thorough medical check up.

Excessive pain can make one miss work or school, and hence, is a cause of worry. Women who are at high risk of painful periods usually include those under 20 years, ones who have family history of painful periods, those who experience heavy bleeding, those who reached puberty before the age of 11 and those who have never had a child.

While a lot of people tend to take medicines, a lot of experts advice natural remedies that can help ease the pain. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who often speaks about eating local to stay healthy, recently took to Instagram to share five tips that can help women on their periods.

1. Soaked raisins and saffron

As raisins are high in fibre, they act as natural laxatives when soaked in water which helps prevent constipation and keeps your digestion process in check through the day. Raisins are full of natural sugars and are great way to curb sweet cravings without consuming extra calories. Kesar or saffron is also effective in treating PMS symptoms, said 2008-study published in the medical journal BJOG.

Diwekar says: “A week before your periods, start your day with soaked raisins and kesar”.

2. Legumes

Women should try and include lobia, chana dal, rajma, kulith dal and moong dal in their diet regularly. Legumes are great sources of protein and resistant starch since they offer protein, B vitamins, and other nutrients.

Diwekar says: “Including a legume which is sprouted and cooked is a good way to ease the pain.”

3. Tuber veggies

As per Diwekar, tuber vegetables like suran and sweet potato, at least twice a week can help relieve the pain. Some other tubers you could consider are beetroot, carrot, radish and tapiocas.

4. Exercises

Diwekar advises getting regular with exercise. A minimum of 150 mins a week can do the trick.

5. Calcium supplements

Take a calcium supplement (calcium citrate) every night before bed, she says.

Other effective home remedies for easing period pain include using a heating pad on your pelvic area or gently massaging your abdomen. Even warm baths can help.