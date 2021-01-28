Herbal tea remedies for regulating period flow

Period cramps troubling you? Find some relief with these easy herbal remedies. (Source: Shweta Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many women experience fluctuations in period flow. Since having medicines for the same is not recommended, unless approved by a doctor, how about trying traditional ayurvedic herbs and spices? Below, we have some simple, natural herbal tea remedies, suggested by nutritionist Shweta Shah. These herbal teas can be made with commonly found kitchen condiments that have been proven to be effective in fighting off various illnesses and health conditions.

According to the nutritionist, these herbal home remedies should be had for at least a month for effective results.

Cinnamon tea

Ingredients

1 inch cinnamon stick

Method

*Boil cinnamon in water. Cool. Strain and drink it early morning on an empty stomach. Try this for a month.

Benefits

*Cinnamon boosts fertility in women as it deals with uterine fibroids, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), aids weight loss, and even helps to regulate menstrual flow.

Ginger and basil tea

Ingredients

½ inch – Ginger

3-4 – Basil leaves

*Boil all ingredients in the water and drink it every morning on an empty stomach. Try this for a month.

Health benefits

*Basil can control androgens and moderate insulin levels. It’s also an excellent antioxidant.

*Ginger helps to balance female hormones. Ginger has a ton of anti-inflammatory properties and is commonly used to treat nausea.

*Ginger reduces the production of prostaglandins, which in turn, reduces symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome such as cramps, mood swings, and headaches.

