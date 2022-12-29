How do period-delaying pills work and should you take them?

Have you ever considered taking a period-delaying pill? As the name suggests, the pill delays a menstrual cycle for people who want to postpone it for whatever reason. It can, however, have side-effects, so it is crucial to know exactly what it does inside the body and take it only as prescribed by a gynaecologist.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Tanaya, aka Dr Cuterus, explained in a video the concept of the pill. She said, “You must have seen these pills that people take to push their period, for example if they have a big event like a ‘shaadi‘ or an exam coming up and they don’t want the annoyance of a period.”

She explained how the pills work, stating that the lining inside the uterus, also called the endometrium (which sheds every month in the form of blood and mucous) needs to stay “nice and strong” and fixed inside the uterus, for which it requires the hormone progesterone. “Think of it as your uterus drinking progesterone ‘milkshake’ all the time,” she joked.

Dr Tanaya added that as long as the progesterone ‘milkshake’ is there, the endometrium will stay strong and fixed. “But, the minute you take away the progesterone milkshake, the uterus sheds out its inside lining. And that is how these pills work. [Through them] you get an extra dose of progesterone, so the uterus stays happy and the endometrium stays nice and strong for a little bit longer,” she explained.

The doctor added that while these pills are “safe to consume”, they need to be taken under the supervision of a doctor. “They are not a contraceptive; there can be severe side-effects.”

To understand more about it, indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Nirmala M, consultant – obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield, Bangalore, who said while doctors have been prescribing a course of hormone tablets to delay a period for years now, more recently, retail pharmacists have started to sell the period-delay tablet, which contain an artificial hormone that helps to delay the end of a natural cycle.

Do not take a period-delay pill without consulting with a doctor. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Do not take a period-delay pill without consulting with a doctor. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

“It’s only possible to delay your period using such tablets or medications for approximately two weeks after your period was due. Someone who wants to consume a period-delay pill will need to start taking them for about three days before their period is due. They will need to take the pills three times a day for as long as they want the period to be delayed (up to a maximum of 15-17 days of tablets),” ⁠Dr Nirmala explained.

She concurred with Dr Tanaya and said period-delay pills are not contraceptives and cannot be used to prevent a pregnancy. “Make sure you consult your nearest doctor before casually taking them.”

What about the side effects?

According to the doctor, the most common ones are acne, menstrual spotting, low mood, loss of libido, breast pain or nausea. “Also, a few medications that are metabolised in the body may also increase the number of blood clots; although not everyone will experience these,” she stated, adding that a doctor can advise you when and for how long you must take the medication.

Watch out for these common side effects of the medication:

• Irregularities in menstrual cycle

• Breast tenderness

• Nausea

• Headache

• Disturbances in mood and sex drive

